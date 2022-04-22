Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Guidelines For Candidates

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka PUC 2 exams will begin from today

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, is all set to conduct the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) second-year exam from today, April 22, 2022. As many as 6,84,255 students will appear for the Karnataka PUC 2 exams. The Karnataka PUC Class 12 board exam 2022 will be held between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm. The students due to appear the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will have to carry with them the PUC exam hall tickets. The Karnataka PUC exam hall tickets can be collected from the schools.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

The Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 exams set to be held at 1,076 centres across the state will begin with the Logic and Business Studies papers and students will get some extra 15 minutes of reading time as well.

The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said.

The government has also installed squads to check exam malpractices. Additional personnel will also be posted in those Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous years.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Guidelines