Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Guidelines For Candidates
The Karnataka PUC Class 12 board exam 2022 will be held between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm. The students who will appear in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will have to carry the PUC exam hall tickets with them. The Karnataka PUC exam hall tickets can be collected from the schools.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 exams set to be held at 1,076 centres across the state will begin with the Logic and Business Studies papers and students will get some extra 15 minutes of reading time as well.
The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said.
The government has also installed squads to check exam malpractices. Additional personnel will also be posted in those Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous years.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Guidelines
- Students must reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the exam time.
- Students must not carry any electronic gadgets. Calculators and mobile phones inside the examination hall.
- Students will be required to carry all the stationery including pen, rulers of their own.
- The 2nd PUC students will be given an additional 15 minutes reading time to read question paper.
- PUC exam students should follow the dress code, as prescribed by PUE and their respective institutions.