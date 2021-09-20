Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Results For August-September Exams Today

Karnataka Class 12 PUC results today at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Class 12 exam results for the exams held in August-September 2021 will be announced today, September 20 at 10:30 am. The exams were held as an opportunity for the students who were not satisfied with the marks obtained through alternative assessment methods. Students who took the exams can check their Karnataka 2nd PUC results at the official website -- karresults.nic.in. The exams were held between August 19 and September 3.

Recommended: Free Download 100 Career options after 10+2. Click Here

While confirming the Karnataka Pre-University Certifcate (PUC) Class 12 result date and time, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Karnataka, BC Nagesh said: “Result of Secondary PUC Annual Examination held in August - September - 2021 will be published tomorrow at 10:30 am. Results can be accessed on the website -- karresults.nic.in.”

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam results were declared on July 20. This year, 3,35,138 boys and 3,31,359 girls had registered for the 2nd PUC exam. As many as 1,95,650 students have got distinction marks, 1,47,055 came second, and 68,729 passed without any rank. Overall, 4,50,706 students have secured distinction and first division. With August-September results scheduled to be out today, the overall results will see an improvement.

To check Karnataka 12th results, students need to login to the official website with their registration number and date of birth.

How To Check 2nd PUC Result 2021 Karnataka