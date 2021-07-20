Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Result Declared

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka 2nd PUC result announced (representational)

The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka, has declared Class 12 or Pre University Certificate (PUC II) result. Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 has been declared at 4 pm today, July 20. Students will get their individual results from the board website – pue.kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. This year, 3,35,138 boys and 3,31,359 girls had registered for the 2nd PUC exam. As many as 1,95,650 students have got distinction marks, 1,47,055 came second, and 68,729 passed without any rank. Overall, 4,50,706 students have secured distinction and first division.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Direct Link

Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were cancelled by the state government, keeping under consideration the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Apart from the 2nd PUC results for the regular students, Class 12 results for the repeaters have also been declared. The Karnataka government had earlier said repeaters and private candidates will also be promoted without exams, on the basis of criteria developed by the board.

To check Karnataka 12th results, students need to login to the official website with their registration number and date of birth. Apart from the two official websites, results may also be available on some unofficial sites, but students are advised to visit the official ones and download their results for authenticity.