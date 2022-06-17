Karnataka 2nd PUC, Class 12 Result 2022 Tomorrow
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: The 2nd PUC result 2022 will be available on the official website- karresults.nic.in. The Class 12 result will be announced at 11:30 am
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will release the 2nd PUC, 12th result 2022 on Saturday, June 18. The 2nd PUC result 2022 will be available on the official website- karresults.nic.in. As per the official notice, the 2nd PUC result 2022 will be announced at 11:30 am. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Class 12 Live Updates
ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಪಿಯುಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವನ್ನು ನಾಳೆ (ಜೂನ್.18) ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) June 17, 2022
ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.
2nd PUC exam results will be announced tomorrow.
Best wishes to all students💐.
Education Minister BC Nagesh wished all the Class 12 students best of luck. "2nd PUC exam results will be announced tomorrow. Best wishes to all students," the minister tweeted.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: How To Check
- Visit official website- karresults.nic.in
- Key in your registration number/ roll number
- Karnataka SSLC result will appear on the screen
- Download the result and take a printout for further reference.
In order to be declared as passed in Karnataka PUC exam 2022, students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in aggregate as well as in each subject. Those who do not qualify the Karnataka Board 10th exam 2022 in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the compartment exam.