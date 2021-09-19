Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Exam Result To Be Announced Tomorrow: Minister

  • Home
The Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) exam result will be declared tomorrow, September 20.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 19, 2021 4:02 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) exam result will be declared tomorrow, September 20. The 2nd PUC Class 12 exam was conducted for the students who were not satisfied with their scores derived through the alternative assessment criteria. The special exams were conducted between August 19 and September 3. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website- karresults.nic.in.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh shared this information on Twitter.

Mr Nagesh tweeted: "Result of Secondary PU Annual Examination held in August - September - 2021. It will be published tomorrow at 10:30 am. The result can be viewed at http://karresults.nic.in website. Greetings to all candidates."

The 2nd PUC Class 12 examination result was released on July 20. This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, several education boards including the Karnataka board cancelled the board examinations and assessed the students on the basis of an alternative assessment criteria.

The Karnataka Class 12 result this year was improved than previous year as the state saw 30 per cent increase in first class students. As many as 2,239 students have scored 600 out of 600 in the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2021. Talking about stream wise passing students, in commerce- 2,51,686 students qualified the examination, in science- 2,19,783 students qualified and in arts- 1,53,346 students cleared the exam.

