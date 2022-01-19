  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka 2nd PUC Annual Exam Date Sheet Out; Exams From April 16

Karnataka 2nd PUC Annual Exam Date Sheet Out; Exams From April 16

The annual 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The Karnataka second PUC annual exams will start with the Mathematics, Education and Basic Maths paper on the 1st day.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 19, 2022 10:23 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2021 Begin, Check Revised Timing
Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-Term Date Sheet Out; Exams From November 29
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Result Announced. Direct Link
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Results For August-September Exams Today
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Exam Result To Be Announced Tomorrow: Minister
Karnataka Second PUC Results: 95,628 Students Secure Distinction
Karnataka 2nd PUC Annual Exam Date Sheet Out; Exams From April 16
Karnataka 2nd PUC exam time table 2021 out
New Delhi:

The Karnataka second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) annual exam date sheet has been released. The 2nd PUC annual exams will be held between April 16 and May 4. The annual 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The Karnataka second PUC annual exams will start with the Mathematics, Education and Basic Maths paper on the 1st day, followed by Political Science and Statistics on April 18. While releasing the Karnataka 2nd PUC April/ May 2022 annual exam datesheets, the board has also said that the timetable is tentative.

Recommended: Free Download 100 Career options after 10+2. Click Here

How To Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022

  1. Go to pue.kar.nic.in
  2. Click on the link to download the time table. The link is available under the Bulletin Board section
  3. Download the PDF time table and take a printout

Karnataka 2nd PUC April/ May Annual Exams 2021-22: Complete Schedule

Exam Dates

Subjects (Morning session)

April 16

Mathematics

Education

Basic Maths

April 18

Political Science

Statistics

April 19

Information Technology

Retail

Automobile

Health Care

Beauty and Wellness

April 20

History

Physics

April 21

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Marathi

Urdu

Sanskrit

Arabic

French

April 22

Logic

Business Studies

April 23

Carnatic Music

Hindustani Music

Psychology

Chemistry

April 25

Economics

April 26

Hindi

April 28

Optional Kannada

Accountancy

Geology

Home Science

April 29

Kannada

April 30

Sociology

Electronics

Computer Science

May 2

Geography

Biology

May 4

English

Click here for more Education News
2nd puc time table Karnataka PUC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Information Brochure Out; Keep These Documents Ready
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Information Brochure Out; Keep These Documents Ready
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Updates On Class 10, 12 Exam Dates; Term 1 Results, Status On School Closure
Live | Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Updates On Class 10, 12 Exam Dates; Term 1 Results, Status On School Closure
ICSI To Declare CS Foundation, CSEET Exam Results Today
ICSI To Declare CS Foundation, CSEET Exam Results Today
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 1 Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 1 Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
Skill Ministry, IGNOU Ink Pact On Vocational Education And Training
Skill Ministry, IGNOU Ink Pact On Vocational Education And Training
.......................... Advertisement ..........................