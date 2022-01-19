Karnataka 2nd PUC Annual Exam Date Sheet Out; Exams From April 16
The annual 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The Karnataka second PUC annual exams will start with the Mathematics, Education and Basic Maths paper on the 1st day.
The Karnataka second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) annual exam date sheet has been released. The 2nd PUC annual exams will be held between April 16 and May 4. The annual 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The Karnataka second PUC annual exams will start with the Mathematics, Education and Basic Maths paper on the 1st day, followed by Political Science and Statistics on April 18. While releasing the Karnataka 2nd PUC April/ May 2022 annual exam datesheets, the board has also said that the timetable is tentative.
How To Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022
- Go to pue.kar.nic.in
- Click on the link to download the time table. The link is available under the Bulletin Board section
- Download the PDF time table and take a printout
Karnataka 2nd PUC April/ May Annual Exams 2021-22: Complete Schedule
Exam Dates
Subjects (Morning session)
April 16
Mathematics
Education
Basic Maths
April 18
Political Science
Statistics
April 19
Information Technology
Retail
Automobile
Health Care
Beauty and Wellness
April 20
History
Physics
April 21
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Marathi
Urdu
Sanskrit
Arabic
French
April 22
Logic
Business Studies
April 23
Carnatic Music
Hindustani Music
Psychology
Chemistry
April 25
Economics
April 26
Hindi
April 28
Optional Kannada
Accountancy
Geology
Home Science
April 29
Kannada
April 30
Sociology
Electronics
Computer Science
May 2
Geography
Biology
May 4
English