Karnataka 2nd PUC Annual Exam Date Sheet Out; Exams From April 16

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam time table 2021 out

The Karnataka second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) annual exam date sheet has been released. The 2nd PUC annual exams will be held between April 16 and May 4. The annual 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The Karnataka second PUC annual exams will start with the Mathematics, Education and Basic Maths paper on the 1st day, followed by Political Science and Statistics on April 18. While releasing the Karnataka 2nd PUC April/ May 2022 annual exam datesheets, the board has also said that the timetable is tentative.

How To Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022

Go to pue.kar.nic.in Click on the link to download the time table. The link is available under the Bulletin Board section Download the PDF time table and take a printout

Karnataka 2nd PUC April/ May Annual Exams 2021-22: Complete Schedule