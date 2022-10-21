Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 To Commence From March 10; Check Tentative Schedule
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023: The 2nd PUC exam will be held between March 10 and 29 in a single session from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will commence the pre university (PUC) exams from March 10. The Board has released the tentative exam schedule, according to which, PUC II exam will be held between March 10 and 29. The 2nd PUC exam will be held in a single session from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM.
Don't Miss: Karnataka PUC Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now
The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam will commence on March 10 with Kannada, Arabic and will conclude on March 29 with Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science. ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 From February 15; "Datesheet Is Fake," Says Official
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023 Tentative Schedule
- March 10- Kannada, Arabic
- March 11- Mathematics, Education
- March 13- Economics
- March 14- Carnatic music, Hindustani music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
- March 15- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
- March 16- Logic, Business Studies
- March 17- Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health care, Beauty and wellness
- March 18- Geography, Biology
- March 20- History, Physics
- March 21- Hindi
- March 23- English
- March 25- Political Science, Statistics
- March 27- Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
- March 29- Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science.
In the Karnataka 2nd PUC result earlier released, the overall pass percentage this year has been recorded at 61.88 per cent. The pass percentage among girls was 68.72 per cent, while the pass percentage of the male candidates was 55.22 per cent. The candidates can check Karnataka 2nd PUC datesheets available at pue.karnataka.gov.in.