Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 To Commence From March 10; Check Tentative Schedule

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will commence the pre university (PUC) exams from March 10. The Board has released the tentative exam schedule, according to which, PUC II exam will be held between March 10 and 29. The 2nd PUC exam will be held in a single session from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam will commence on March 10 with Kannada, Arabic and will conclude on March 29 with Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science. ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 From February 15; "Datesheet Is Fake," Says Official

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023 Tentative Schedule

March 10- Kannada, Arabic

March 11- Mathematics, Education

March 13- Economics

March 14- Carnatic music, Hindustani music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths

March 15- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

March 16- Logic, Business Studies

March 17- Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health care, Beauty and wellness

March 18- Geography, Biology

March 20- History, Physics

March 21- Hindi

March 23- English

March 25- Political Science, Statistics

March 27- Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

March 29- Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science.

In the Karnataka 2nd PUC result earlier released, the overall pass percentage this year has been recorded at 61.88 per cent. The pass percentage among girls was 68.72 per cent, while the pass percentage of the male candidates was 55.22 per cent. The candidates can check Karnataka 2nd PUC datesheets available at pue.karnataka.gov.in.