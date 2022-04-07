Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Timetable Revised; Check New Exam Dates

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Karnataka 2nd PUC exam schedule

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Timetable: The Department of Pre-university Education, Karnataka has revised the exam schedule for 2nd PUC exams. School Education Minister B C Nagesh shared the revised exam dates in his official Twitter handle. The entire 2nd PUC exam schedule is available on the official website- pue.kar.nic.in. “Minor changes to the secondary PUC final exam schedule have been published in the 'Revised Schedule',” the education minister tweeted in Kannada.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will commence from April 22. The 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The 2nd PUC exam will start with Logic, Business Studies.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in

Under the 'Bulletin Board' section, click on the 'download time table' link

A PDF will appear on the screen

Download the PDF time table and take a printout.

The 2nd PUC exam schedule will be available on the official website- pue.kar.nic.in.