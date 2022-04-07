Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Timetable Revised; Check New Exam Dates
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Timetable: The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will commence from April 22
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Timetable: The Department of Pre-university Education, Karnataka has revised the exam schedule for 2nd PUC exams. School Education Minister B C Nagesh shared the revised exam dates in his official Twitter handle. The entire 2nd PUC exam schedule is available on the official website- pue.kar.nic.in. “Minor changes to the secondary PUC final exam schedule have been published in the 'Revised Schedule',” the education minister tweeted in Kannada.
ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಪಿಯುಸಿ ಅಂತಿಮ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ವೇಳಾಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಲ್ಪ ಬದಲಾವಣೆ ಮಾಡಿ 'ಪರಿಷ್ಕೃತ ವೇಳಾಪಟ್ಟಿ'ಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.@CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/LiSeEYgjHk— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) April 7, 2022
The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will commence from April 22. The 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The 2nd PUC exam will start with Logic, Business Studies.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: How To Download
- Visit the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in
- Under the 'Bulletin Board' section, click on the 'download time table' link
ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 22ರಿಂದ ಆರಂಭವಾಗುವ ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಪಿಯುಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಸಮವಸ್ತ್ರವನ್ನು ಧರಿಸಿ ಹಾಜರಾಗುವ ಕುರಿತು ಪದವಿ ಪೂರ್ವ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ಸುತ್ತೋಲೆ.@CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/H7T6gccpEo— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) April 7, 2022
- A PDF will appear on the screen
- Download the PDF time table and take a printout.
The 2nd PUC exam schedule will be available on the official website- pue.kar.nic.in.