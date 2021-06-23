Karnam Malleswari To Be First Vice-Chancellor Of Delhi Sports University: Arvind Kejriwal

  • Home
“Delhi Sports University is starting. Our big dream has come true. I am extremely proud to say that Olympic medalist Karnam Malleswari ji will be the first Vice-Chancellor,” said Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 23, 2021 6:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

India’s first woman Olympic medalist Karnam Malleswari will be Delhi Sports University's Vice-Chancellor
Image credit: twitter.com/ArvindKejriwal
New Delhi:

Olympian Karnam Malleswari will be the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Sports University, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday. The university aims to train world-class athletes who can showcase India's sporting potential at international tournaments, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Karnam Malleswari’s experience and expertise will help in producing “many more Olympic medalists who will make India proud.”

“It is a matter of great pride that India’s first woman Olympic medalist Karnam Malleswari will be the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi’s exciting new project - the Sports University!” Delhi MLA Atishi tweeted.

“I’m sure that under her leadership, this University will produce many Olympic medalists like her!” Ms Atishi added.

“Delhi Sports University will have world-class facilities and provide exceptional training to budding sportspersons,” Mr Sisodia had earlier said.

"The Delhi Sports University shall be a unique institution in the world of sports, and shall confer degrees up to the PhD level. Till now, irrespective of the accolades they win in sports, sportspersons need to choose another discipline to get an academic degree. Otherwise, applying for a job becomes difficult. Now, sportspersons will not need a degree in any other discipline," Mr Sisodia said on June 18, in a meeting to review progress of the university.

Sportspersons will be provided degrees based on their performance. A team of the university will decide on the course structures, after due consideration of various sports, the Deputy CM had informed.

