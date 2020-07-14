Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Live Update
The Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be released today. The result will be available on the official website karrresults.nic.in. The result of the 1st PUC exam was announced in May. The PUC or Pre-University Course exams are held for Classes 11 and 12. The Department of Pre University Education, which is the higher secondary education department in the Karnataka, holds this exam in the state.
Live updates
Students who appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam can check their result using their registration number and date of birth.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result: Colleges may not display result in notice boards
When the 1st PUC result was announced, colleges were asked not to display the result on their notice boards. This was done to avoid crowding as the result was released during the coronavirus outbreak. The colleges may practice the same during the 2nd PUC result.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result: Know how to check
Karnataka 2nd PUC result website
Students who had appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam can check their result at karresults.nic.in. The official website of the Department of Pre University Exam is http://pue.kar.nic.in/
Karnataka 2nd PUC result today
As per the latest update, the Department of Pre-University Examination will release the Karnataka 2nd PUC result today.