Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Live Update

The Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be released today. The result will be available on the official website karrresults.nic.in. The result of the 1st PUC exam was announced in May. The PUC or Pre-University Course exams are held for Classes 11 and 12. The Department of Pre University Education, which is the higher secondary education department in the Karnataka, holds this exam in the state.