  Kanpur University Entrance Exam Result 2020 Declared At Kanpuruniversity.org, Counselling From September 21

Kanpur University Entrance Exam Result 2020 Declared At Kanpuruniversity.org, Counselling From September 21

Kanpur University Result 2020: Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, has declared entrance exam result at kanpuruniversity.org. Online counselling for different programmes will start tomorrow, September 21.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 20, 2020 2:41 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Kanpur University Entrance Exam Result 2020 Declared At Kanpuruniversity.org
Image credit: Kanpuruniversity.org
New Delhi:

Kanpur University Result 2020: Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), commonly known as Kanpur University has declared the result of different entrance exams. Candidates who took the Kanpur University exam can check their results on the university official website, kanpuruniversity.org. According to information on the official website, online counselling for different programmes will stary tomorrow. “Online counselling of following courses is scheduled from September 21, 2020 -- BBA, BCA, BPT/BMLT/BMM, MEd, BCom (Hons), DPharma, LLM and MBA (FT/FC/BE/TM),” an official statement said.

Kanpur University Entrance Exam Result 2020: Direct Link

Candidates can check Kanpur University entrance exam result by clicking on the direct link mentioned above. The link is also available on the homepage of the Kanpur University website as ‘Result of University Entrance Examination 2020’. To check results, candidates will be required to use their roll numbers or registration numbers.

Candidates will submit their choices online from September 21 to September 23, through the “Online Counselling -- 2020” link on the University website homepage, an official statement said. The link for online counselling will be available soon.

Kanpur University Admission: Important Dates

Online choice filling

September 21 to 23, 2020

Allotment result

September 24, 2020 (5 pm)

Kanpur University Admission

September 25 to 28, 2020

Admission dates for BA LLB, LLB, B PEd and M PEd will be announced later, the university said.

For other programmes, candidates will be called for admission by the concerned department on the basis of merit entrance examination result, Kanpur University said.

