  • Home
  • Education
  • Kangra Administration Planning To Test All School Students, Teachers For COVID-19

Kangra Administration Planning To Test All School Students, Teachers For COVID-19

The plan is being made close on the heels of the opening of schools for senior Classes from 10 to 12 with students being eligible to attend classes with their parent's consent.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 14, 2020 4:19 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Calcutta High Court Orders Private Schools To Offer Minimum 20 Per Cent Reduction In Fees
Kerala Become First State To Have Hi-Tech Classrooms In All Public Schools, Says Chief Minister
Haryana Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule Released; Exams From October 28
Parents Not Willing To Send Kids Back To School In Assam Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Schools Won't Reopen In Goa Unless Everybody Is On Board: Government
Schools Not To Reopen In Chhattisgarh Till Further Orders: Government
Kangra Administration Planning To Test All School Students, Teachers For COVID-19
Kangra Planning To Test All School Students, Teachers For COVID-19
Dharamshala:

The Kangra district administration in Himachal Pradesh is planning to conduct COVID-19 tests of all school teachers and students, an official said on Wednesday. The plan is being made close on the heels of the opening of schools for senior Classes from 10 to 12 from October 5 with students being eligible to attend classes with their parent's consent. In Ministry of Home Affair's fresh set of guidelines issued recently, the Centre said schools, colleges and other educational institutions can reopen outside containment zones from October 15, and left the decision to implement the same on the state governments and Union Territories.

| Also Read | Schools Reopen Partially For Classes 9-12 After Six Months' Gap

As per a state’s Cabinet decision last month, the teachers too were to start attending schools from October 5. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said the district administration has also decided to test all employees and officers of all government offices and those posted in hotels of the district for the COVID. The district administration is also conducting an awareness programme for people in the district on the preventive and precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Click here for more Education News
Education News School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Government To Frame Policy For Regulating Coaching Institutes; Lay Down Norms For Fee, Facilities
Delhi Government To Frame Policy For Regulating Coaching Institutes; Lay Down Norms For Fee, Facilities
Application For IGNOU December Term-End Exam Begins; Check Details Here
Application For IGNOU December Term-End Exam Begins; Check Details Here
DUET UG 2020: NTA Announces Delhi University Entrance Test Results
DUET UG 2020: NTA Announces Delhi University Entrance Test Results
NEET 2020 Re-Exam To Begin Shortly; All You Need To Know
NEET 2020 Re-Exam To Begin Shortly; All You Need To Know
Osmania University's Exams Postponed Due To Heavy Rains
Osmania University's Exams Postponed Due To Heavy Rains
.......................... Advertisement ..........................