Image credit: ugc.ac.in UGC Ask Universities To Publicise Online Exam On Cow Science

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked educational institutes to encourage their students to participate in “Kamdhenu Gau-Vigyan Exam”, a national-level voluntary exam on 'gau vigyan' (cow science).

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), a commission under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, will conduct the exam online on February 25.

The exam is open for students of primary, secondary, and senior secondary schools, colleges, universities, and for all citizens. Participants will be given appreciation certificates.

The exam on cow science is being held to generate interest among students and general public about the indigenous cow and its benefits. RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria had said this exam will be held annually.

"For raising mass awareness about the indigenous cows among young students and every other citizen, the RKA decided to conduct a national exam on cow science," Mr Kathiria had said previously. The Aayog has prepared a study material on cow science.

Relevant information for the exam is available on the website of the commission, kamdhenu.gov.in.

Kamdhenu Chair At Universities, Colleges

RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on December 15, 2020, urged Vice-Chancellors to start ‘Kamdhenu Chair’ in every university and college.

The Kamdhenu Chairs in colleges and universities seek to educate the youths of the nation of the indigenous breeds of cows.

During the national webinar on ‘Kamdhenu Chair in Universities and Colleges’, Mr Kathiria said: “We need to educate the youth about agriculture, health, social, economic and environmental importance of our indigenous cows.”

Established in February 2019, RKA has been working on the dissemination of information on the economic, scientific, environmental, health, agriculture, and spiritual relevance of indigenous cows in the country.