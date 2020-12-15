Image credit: Twitter @SanjayDhotreMP Kamdhenu Chair To Be Set Up In Universities, Colleges In India: Sanjay Dhotre

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) has organised a National Webinar on ‘Kamdhenu Chair in Universities and Colleges’ in association with UGC, AICTE and AIU. RKA is an advisory body to help the government develop programmes for the conservation, sustainable development and upgradation of indigenous cow breeds. The national webinar was attended by the Aayog’s chairman, Minister of Education for State Sanjay Dhotre, AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain.

RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria introduced the concept and urged the Vice Chancellors across the country to start ‘Kamdhenu Chair’ in every university and college. The Kamdhenu Chairs in colleges and universities seek to educate the youths of the nation of the indigenous breeds of cows.

Mr Kathiria, during the webinar said: “We need to educate the youth about agriculture, health, social, economic and environmental importance of our indigenous cows.”

A statement issued further said that the "government has started to explore the potentials of cows and panchgavya”.

Minister of State for Education, Sanjay Dhotre applauded the initiative of Kamdhenu Chair. He stressed that “time has come and we will support this initiative.

While praising the efforts and leadership of Vallabhbhai Kathiria for this historic initiative, Mr Dhotre said: “I am sure that the few colleges and universities will start the Kamdhenu chair then others will follow. Research and practical implementation in form of products needs to be showcased, established economically and presented with accurate scientific data in time bound way.”

AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe said, “AatmnaNirbhar India is possible only with Aatmanirbhar Villages. We need to connect old wisdom and new technology together for new and shining India.”

Professor Sahasrabudhe emphasised on research and development on cow science to develop progressively as per Mr Kathiria’s appeal for Kamdhenu Research Centre, Kamdhenu Study Centre and Kamdhenu Centre of Excellence and Kamdhenu University.

Professor Rajnish Jain, Secretary UGC welcomed and praised Dr Kathiria for this innovative initiative and promised that UGC will provide full support for Kamdhenu chair. “The move will promote evidence based scientific mind set on many things that we know but need to prove and make acceptable to all scientifically.”

Secretary General of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Pankaj Mittal promised AIU’s support for this initiative. “There is huge science behind cow and time has come to establish them and sensitise the youth through Kamdhenu chair,” he added.