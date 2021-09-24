Kalyana Karnataka Board To Be Formed In 10 Days: Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board will be constituted in 10 days. "The KKRDB will be constituted in the next 10 days. We will appoint a permanent secretary. Vacant posts of engineers will also be filled," Mr Bommai said while participating in a debate in the Assembly on the development of Kalyana Karnataka, or the erstwhile Hyderabad Karnataka region comprising seven districts adjoining Telangana.

The CM said while Rs 1,500 crore has been released this year for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region, there was an opening balance of Rs 500 crore from 2020. Hence, a total of Rs 2,000 crore will be utilised for the purpose. Bommai also assured the MLAs that all essential posts in KKR will be filled.

He also said the Hyderabad Karnataka Special Cell's office located in Bengaluru will be shifted to Kalaburagi.

Earlier, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge had alleged that Rs 100 crore from the KKRDB was transferred to the account of an NGO, ignoring transparency.

In his reply, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy conceded that violations have taken place, which will be probed.

