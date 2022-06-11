  • Home
  • Education
  • Kalinga Institute Of Social Sciences Delhi Government Senior Secondary Residential School To Get Makeover

Kalinga Institute Of Social Sciences Delhi Government Senior Secondary Residential School To Get Makeover

The students in the school are provided free-of-cost boarding facilities, suvidha vardi, emergency clothes, books and daily-use supplies.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 11, 2022 9:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Schools To Resume After Summer Break From June 15: Varsha Gaikwad
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches New Kendriya Vidyalaya At IIT Bhubaneswar Campus
Private Schools Running On Delhi Government Land Can Submit Fee-Hike Proposals: Directorate Of Education
West Bengal Institute Among World's Top 10 Inspirational Schools
Delhi Government To Hire Agency To Test Mid-Day Meals To Ensure Nutritional Food For Students
World's Best School: Delhi School Counts Diversity, Interactive Teaching As Its Unique Features
Kalinga Institute Of Social Sciences Delhi Government Senior Secondary Residential School To Get Makeover
Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences Delhi Government Senior Secondary Residential School to get makeover (Representational)

The Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to undertake a complete makeover of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences Delhi Government Senior Secondary Residential School to provide world-class facilities to the students, a statement said on Saturday. Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Gautam inspected the school with the officials of the Public Welfare Department and the SC/ST Department on Saturday.

When KISSDGSSRS was established in 2013, there were only three classrooms for the economically weaker students belonging to scheduled caste, backward class and minority communities. Today, there are more than 900 students in the schools, a statement quoted the minister as saying.

The students in the school are provided free-of-cost boarding facilities, suvidha vardi, emergency clothes, books and daily-use supplies. They don't have not pay even a single penny from their pocket, Gautam said. Currently, 57 per cent of the students in the school belong to Scheduled Castes, 27 per cent belong to Other Backward Classes and 15 per cent belong to minority communities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BITSAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Key Points, Direct Link To Apply
BITSAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Key Points, Direct Link To Apply
Students' Views Would Be Considered For Admission Decision: Presidency University
Students' Views Would Be Considered For Admission Decision: Presidency University
Maharashtra Schools To Resume After Summer Break From June 15: Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra Schools To Resume After Summer Break From June 15: Varsha Gaikwad
CBSE Exam 2022-23: Board Asks Schools To Submit List Of Candidates
CBSE Exam 2022-23: Board Asks Schools To Submit List Of Candidates
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches New Kendriya Vidyalaya At IIT Bhubaneswar Campus
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches New Kendriya Vidyalaya At IIT Bhubaneswar Campus
.......................... Advertisement ..........................