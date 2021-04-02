  • Home
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Begins Booking Slot For KIITEE 2021

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology has opened the window to book the slot to appear for the KIT Entrance Exam (KIITEE) 2021.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 2, 2021 8:10 pm IST

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Begins Booking Slot For KIITEE 2021
Slot booking begins for KIITEE 2021
New Delhi:

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology has opened the window to book the slot to appear for the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Exam (KIITEE) 2021. The candidates can register themselves for the entrance exam by logging into the online portal at kiitee.kiit.ac.in

The entrance exam will be conducted between June 16 to 23. The admit cards will be issued between June 11 and June 13 on the admission portal.

KIITEE will be conducted for admissions into all the courses offered by the Institute except MBBS,BDS,PG Medical and PG Dental.

Steps To Apply For KIITEE 2021

Step 1 Visit the official website kiitee.kiit.ac.in

Step 2 Click on apply now button, it will lead to the KITEE registration portal

Step 3 Enter details including name, mobile number, email ID and state

Step 4 Fill out the KITEE form and upload required documents

Step 5 Select the slot for the entrance exams and submit the form

The result for KIITEE will be declared on June 28 and the counselling session will begin July 11.

Pattern Of KIITEE 2021

The entrance exam will be of 180 minutes. It will be a computer-based test. Each correct answers will fetch 4 marks and incorrect answer will cost 1 mark.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Examination KIITEE B.Tech
