  • Home
  • Education
  • K Chandrashekar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal Visit Delhi Government School In Moti Bagh

K Chandrashekar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal Visit Delhi Government School In Moti Bagh

Briefing Mr Rao about the Delhi government's "remarkable improvements" in education, Mr Kejriwal said many private school students were taking admission in government schools because of the quality of education being imparted.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 22, 2022 8:17 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Need To Provide Quality Education To Students From Ashram Schools: Ajit Pawar
Delhi Directorate Of Education Asks Schools To Plant 1.5 Lakh Saplings This Academic Session
Punjab Government To Give Free Uniform To 15.49 Lakh Govt School Students
West Bengal Schools Asked To Distribute Midday Meal Supplies To Parents During Summer Vacation
One Lakh Students Apply For ISRO's Residential Training Programme
Omission Of Lesson On Bhagat Singh From Karnataka School Textbook Insult To Martyr: Arvind Kejriwal
K Chandrashekar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal Visit Delhi Government School In Moti Bagh
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal visited a government school in Moti Bagh
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal visited a government school in the national capital's Moti Bagh area on Saturday to take stock of improvements made in the public education system by the AAP dispensation. Rao and his party leaders were welcomed by Mr Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School and given a tour of the school.

The delegation visited classrooms, labs and the students' playing area among other facilities. Briefing Mr Rao about the Delhi government's "remarkable improvements" in education, Mr Kejriwal said many private school students were taking admission in government schools because of the quality of education being imparted.

"We have around 1,100 schools and nearly 18 lakh students studying in them. Earlier, this number was 16 lakh, but now, due to remarkable improvements in the education sector, many students of private schools are joining our government schools," Mr Kejriwal told MrRao. Officials of the Delhi education department also gave a presentation regarding improvements being done in the sector by the AAP government. Last month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had visited government schools in Delhi and had praised the city government's efforts in improving education standards.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Government school Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Goa Board 12th Result 2022: 92.66% Pass, Girls Outperform Boys
Goa Board 12th Result 2022: 92.66% Pass, Girls Outperform Boys
CUET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Steps To Fill Registration Form, Direct Link Here
CUET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Steps To Fill Registration Form, Direct Link Here
TS EAMCET 2022: Check This Knockout Programme To Prepare For Telangana Common Entrance Test
TS EAMCET 2022: Check This Knockout Programme To Prepare For Telangana Common Entrance Test
All Local Languages Are National Languages Under The NEP: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
All Local Languages Are National Languages Under The NEP: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
NEET PG 2022: Question Paper, Analysis, Exam Review, Students Reaction
NEET PG 2022: Question Paper, Analysis, Exam Review, Students Reaction
.......................... Advertisement ..........................