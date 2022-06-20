JUSTICEforNEETUG Trends: Medical Aspirants Want NEET UG 2022 To Be Postponed

  • Home
National Testing Agency (NTA), the administering body, however, has not confirmed any postponement. NTA is likely to release the NEET admit cards soon.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 20, 2022 3:08 pm IST

Aspirants want NEET UG 2022 be postponed
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) has been scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022. Medical aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2022 by using #JUSTICEforNEETUG. National Testing Agency (NTA), the administering body, however, has not confirmed any postponement. NTA is likely to release the NEET admit cards soon. Aspirants who have registered for the medical entrance test will be able to check and download the NEET admit card 2022 at ntaneet.nic.in.

Citing that NEET aspirants who have dropped last year have not even got a year for preparation, want the medical entrance test to be postponed by a month.

The main concern, the India Wide Parents Association said, is the preparation time as the state counselling concluded few days ago and board exams are also going on. The academic session for this batch will begin after February 2023, the association added.

Another student said: "In 2021 I missed a seat by just one rank , and the counselling was ended in April month , how can i prepare for this sky touching competitive exam in just 2 months ?😥 Please postpone the exam for atleast 40 days."

"No one is reliable to trust enough in the country, our last hope is you @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA who will make the decision and pass on the final verdict please listen to us we have gone ballistic and are in great distress #JUSTICEforNEETUG," another said.

