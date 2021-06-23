Justiceforcaaspirants: ICAI CA Students Seek Justice, Extra Attempt Amid Covid

  • Home
While the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to hold the CA foundation, inter and final exams in July, several students including CAs have been urging the institute to include an opt-out facility in the CA May/July session.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 23, 2021 2:40 pm IST

ICAI CA students seek justice amid Covid, extra attempt, opt-out facility for all students (representational image)
New Delhi:

While the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to hold the CA foundation, inter and final exams in July, several students including CAs have been urging the institute to include an opt-out facility in the CA May/July session exam and allowing the applicants to carry forward their candidature with an extra attempt other than the November 2021 attempt.

The CA Final, Inter, IPC and PQC exams have been scheduled between July 5 and July 20, 2021, and the CA Foundation exams from July 24 to July 30. The institute although have provided an extra attempt for the old course students and they will be allowed to appear in the November cycle, around 6,000 students have written to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana urging him to take suo motu cognisance of students’ demands including opt-out option for all students affected by Covid or reasons associated with Covid, extension of old course, and additional attempts for ICAI CA students.

Requesting ICAI to check the issues raised by students for the upcoming CA exam, Kirit Somaiya, former member of Parliament and a Chartered Accountant said: “Requested ICAI to check issues raised by Students for 5 July CA Exam. Concern about getting COVID or having Patients at home/housing complex. Old Course Students Fear to loose an attempt requesting postponement or provision for additional attempt (other than November 2021).”

Many other CA aspirants are urging for postponement using #caexams, #caexam, #justiceforcaaspirants, #justiceforca_students, #justiceforcaaspirants, #justiceforca_students, #caexams, #icaiexamspostponement, #postponecaexams.

