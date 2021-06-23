Justiceforcaaspirants: ICAI CA Students Seek Justice, Extra Attempt Amid Covid

ICAI CA students seek justice amid Covid, extra attempt, opt-out facility for all students (representational image)

While the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to hold the CA foundation, inter and final exams in July, several students including CAs have been urging the institute to include an opt-out facility in the CA May/July session exam and allowing the applicants to carry forward their candidature with an extra attempt other than the November 2021 attempt.

The CA Final, Inter, IPC and PQC exams have been scheduled between July 5 and July 20, 2021, and the CA Foundation exams from July 24 to July 30. The institute although have provided an extra attempt for the old course students and they will be allowed to appear in the November cycle, around 6,000 students have written to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana urging him to take suo motu cognisance of students’ demands including opt-out option for all students affected by Covid or reasons associated with Covid, extension of old course, and additional attempts for ICAI CA students.

Requesting ICAI to check the issues raised by students for the upcoming CA exam, Kirit Somaiya, former member of Parliament and a Chartered Accountant said: “Requested ICAI to check issues raised by Students for 5 July CA Exam. Concern about getting COVID or having Patients at home/housing complex. Old Course Students Fear to loose an attempt requesting postponement or provision for additional attempt (other than November 2021).”

Yes, this is now my issue. Yesterday I got tested positive and I have no idea about what to do forward. It's my last chance and I can't miss it, but my health is not in my control. I badly wish @theicai will postpone the exams, otherwise my years of hard work will go vein. — Reshmitha (@ReshmithaNair06) June 23, 2021

Many other CA aspirants are urging for postponement using #caexams, #caexam, #justiceforcaaspirants, #justiceforca_students, #justiceforcaaspirants, #justiceforca_students, #caexams, #icaiexamspostponement, #postponecaexams.

Please postpone the exams till we get vaccinated.We and our family members are scared as the delta variant is airborne.Cant risk our life as well as our family's. Yes career is imp, so is our health. #justiceforCAaspirants — Sanjana (@Books_quot) June 15, 2021