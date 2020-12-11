June TEE 2020 Exams: IGNOU Promotes Intermediate Semester UG, PG Students

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will promote the intermediate year and intermediate semester students of the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the June 2020 exams. The provision of promoting the UG and PG students without the exams will only be applicable for those students who have registered and re-registered for the academic session 2019-20 in programmes including BCOM (G), BSC (G), BSW, MCOM, MEG and MBA.

However, IGNOU, in a statement says that students of UG and PG programmes enrolled in programmes offered through agreements and collaborations with external agencies or approved from regulatory bodies or professional in nature will not be promoted without taking the June TEE exams.

The students of UG and PG Programmes, who do not want to be promoted can also appear for Term-end Examinations in February 2021 and thereafter, subject to fulfilling other eligibility conditions, an IGNOU statement read.

The University may revise the guidelines on exemption of June TEE 2020 from time to time depending upon the prevailing circumstances due to COVID-19 pandemic.