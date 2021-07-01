Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Chosen As Vice-President Of Association Of Indian Universities

  • Home
The 67-year-old eminent historian, who had taken over as JU VC in 2015 after serving as the VC of Calcutta University, was chosen for the post at the 95th annual general meeting of the AIU held virtually on April 14.

JU VC appointed as Vice President of AIU
Kolkata:

Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Professor Suranjan Das was on Thursday appointed as Vice President of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) for a period of one year, according to a letter of the appointing authority. The AIU is an apex inter-university organisation of the country.

"On behalf of myself and members, we welcome you and congratulate you. We are sure the association will greatly benefit from your vast experience and vision," AIU Secretary General Pankaj Mittal said in the letter to Das.

The 67-year-old eminent historian, who had taken over as JU VC in 2015 after serving as the VC of Calcutta University, was chosen for the post at the 95th annual general meeting of the AIU held virtually on April 14. "It is a great responsibility. I will work for the interests of universities in the state and the country in pursuance of higher levels" in various disciplines, Das told PTI.

The AIU had been set up in 1925 but known as the Inter-University Board then. Its objective is to promote university activities, especially by way of sharing information and increasing co- operation in the field of education, culture, sports and allied areas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

