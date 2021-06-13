  • Home
  • Education
  • Jadavpur University Third Among Indian State Universities In THE Asia Rankings

Jadavpur University Third Among Indian State Universities In THE Asia Rankings

The JU was also among the top 22 Indian institutions in the QS (Quacquerelli Symonds) Ranking 2022. The London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has released the QS World University Ranking 2022 recently.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 13, 2021 7:39 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Jadavpur University Ranks 18th Among Indian Higher Educational Institutions In CWUR Rankings
Jadavpur University Teachers Association Asks VC To Follow Uniform Rule For All Streams
COVID-19: Safe Home At St Xavier's University To Open Today, Jadavpur University Awaits Nod
Jadavpur University To Remain Closed Till May 3
3 Teachers Association Of Jadavpur University Express Concern Over "Series Of Incidents"
Jadavpur University: Minister Urges Students To Stop Gheraoing Varsity Authorities
Jadavpur University Third Among Indian State Universities In THE Asia Rankings
Only two state universities -- Savitribai Phule Pune University and Punjab University -- are ahead of the Kolkata- based varsity in the ranking (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Kolkata:

Jadavpur University secured the third position among all state universities in the country in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021. The JU topped the list of all state universities in the eastern region in the same ranking which was published recently, its Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das said in a statement on Sunday.

Only two state universities -- Savitribai Phule Pune University and Punjab University -- are ahead of the Kolkata- based varsity in the ranking, it said.

"The ranking showed our consistent research activities even during the COVID-19 pandemic and pursuit for high academic excellence, despite the closure of campus since March-end in 2020. Faculty members, researchers, students and other stakeholders made this possible," Prof Das said.

The JU was also among the top 22 Indian institutions in the QS (Quacquerelli Symonds) Ranking 2022. The London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has released the QS World University Ranking 2022 recently.

In the QS Ranking, Jadavpur University secured the second spot among all the state universities in India and first in the eastern region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jadavpur University, Kolkata Education News Times Ranking
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Traditional Houses More Resilient To Climate Change: IISc Study
Traditional Houses More Resilient To Climate Change: IISc Study
Amazon India Announces Machine Learning Summer School
Amazon India Announces Machine Learning Summer School
Latest Updates On CBSE Class 12, Maharashtra HSC Result, Marking Scheme
Latest Updates On CBSE Class 12, Maharashtra HSC Result, Marking Scheme
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2021: UPMSP To Reopen Name Correction Window
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2021: UPMSP To Reopen Name Correction Window
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Begins UG Admission Process
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Begins UG Admission Process
.......................... Advertisement ..........................