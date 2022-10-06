  • Home
JOSSA Counselling 2022: Round 4 Seat Allotment Result On October 8

To check the JOSAA counselling 2022 round 4 seat allotment result candidates will need their JEE Main application number and password.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 6, 2022 2:44 pm IST

JOSSA Counselling 2022: Round 4 Seat Allotment Result On October 8
The direct link of the seat allotment result will be available on the homepage of the JoSAA website.
Image credit: Shutterstock

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2022 round 4 seat allotment result will be declared on October 8 at 5 pm. Candidates can check and download the JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result through the official website -- josaa.nic.in. The direct link will be available on the homepage of the JoSAA website. Candidates need to enter their JEE Main application number and password to check the seat allotment result.

Candidates whose names are there in the list will have to confirm their admission by reporting online, fee payments, and uploading the necessary documents from October 8 to October 10 till 5 pm.

To check the JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result candidates first will need to go to the official website of JoSAA and then click on the JoSAA seat allotment result link on the homepage. After that on the page that appears candidates will enter the login credentials. It is mandatory for candidates to download the JoSAA seat allotment result as they will need it for other admission processing.

JOSSA Counselling 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result: Important Dates

Events

Date

Time

Seat allocation result out

October 08, 2022

5 pm

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required)

October 08, 2022– October 10, 2022

By 5 pm

Last day to respond to query

October 11, 2022

By 5 pm

  1. Initiation of withdrawal of seat/exit from seat allocation process. October 09, 2022 – October 10, 2022

  2. Withdrawal query response: October 09, 2022– October 11, 2022

October 08, 2022– October 11, 2022

By 5 pm

JoSAA allotment
