JOSSA Counselling 2022: Round 4 Seat Allotment Result On October 8

Image credit: Shutterstock The direct link of the seat allotment result will be available on the homepage of the JoSAA website.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2022 round 4 seat allotment result will be declared on October 8 at 5 pm. Candidates can check and download the JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result through the official website -- josaa.nic.in. The direct link will be available on the homepage of the JoSAA website. Candidates need to enter their JEE Main application number and password to check the seat allotment result.

Don't Miss: Not Satisfied with JoSAA 1st round allotment? Check last year Round wise cutoff & know your admission chances in the next round Check Now



Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

Candidates whose names are there in the list will have to confirm their admission by reporting online, fee payments, and uploading the necessary documents from October 8 to October 10 till 5 pm.

To check the JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result candidates first will need to go to the official website of JoSAA and then click on the JoSAA seat allotment result link on the homepage. After that on the page that appears candidates will enter the login credentials. It is mandatory for candidates to download the JoSAA seat allotment result as they will need it for other admission processing.

JOSSA Counselling 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result: Important Dates