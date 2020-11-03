JoSSA 5th Seat Allotment Result Declared At Josaa.nic.in; Direct Link

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare the JoSAA 5th seat allotment result on its official website- josaa.nic.in. Candidates who have previously registered for JoSAA fifth round of counselling will be able to check their result online. The result was expected to be released by 5 pm, however, due to the technical glitches, it was delayed.

Candidates who have been listed in the list will be required to report online, pay the fee and submit document latest by November 5, 2020. The last date to respond to a query is November 6, 2020, till 5 pm.

Direct Link To Check JoSAA Fifth Round Seat Allotment Result 2020

JoSAA 5th seat allotment result 2020: How to download

1- Go to the official website- josaa.nic.in

2- Click on the link that reads “5th seat allotment result”

3- Login using your credentials

4- The JoSAA 5th seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5- Download the results and take its print out for future reference

The seat allocation authority had previously announced the first round of seat allotment result on October 17, round 2 of seat allotment result on October 21 and third round seat allotment result on October 27.

Round six of seat allotment will commence on November 7. The sixth round will be the last round for admissions to the IITs. An additional counselling round for NIT+ system would be held from November 9 to November 13.

Candidates may opt-out of the JoSSA counselling process before the next round begins. Candidates who have been allotted a seat and do not wish to change as well as those who have not been allotted a seat as yet have the option of exiting the process.