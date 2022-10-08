  • Home
JoSAA To Announce Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Today On Josaa.nic.in, How To Check

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022: The candidates can check and download the phase 4 allotment result using the application number and password

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 8, 2022 2:41 pm IST

Download JoSAA round 4 allotment result at josaa.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on Saturday, October 8. The phase 4 seat allotment result will be available on the official website- josaa.nic.in. Candidates can check the JoSAA counselling phase 4 allotment result using the application number and password.

The qualified candidates need to report online and pay their fees. The candidates who will get their seats under phase 4 has to report online between October 8 and October 10. The candidates can also withdraw their seats by October 10.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Steps To Check Round 4 Allotment Result

  1. Visit the official website- josaa.nic.in
  2. Click on round 4 seat alltment result link on homepage
  3. Use JEE Main/ Advanced application number and password
  4. JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  5. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

JoSAA will announce the round 5 seat allotment result on October 12, following which the round 6 allotment result will be announced. JoSAA counselling process will be conducted in six rounds following which CSAB will conduct the two extra rounds of counselling.

JoSAA allotment JoSAA first round seat allotment
