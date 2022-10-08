JoSAA To Announce Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Today On Josaa.nic.in, How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JoSAA round 4 allotment result at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on Saturday, October 8. The phase 4 seat allotment result will be available on the official website- josaa.nic.in. Candidates can check the JoSAA counselling phase 4 allotment result using the application number and password.

The qualified candidates need to report online and pay their fees. The candidates who will get their seats under phase 4 has to report online between October 8 and October 10. The candidates can also withdraw their seats by October 10.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Steps To Check Round 4 Allotment Result

Visit the official website- josaa.nic.in Click on round 4 seat alltment result link on homepage Use JEE Main/ Advanced application number and password JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

JoSAA will announce the round 5 seat allotment result on October 12, following which the round 6 allotment result will be announced. JoSAA counselling process will be conducted in six rounds following which CSAB will conduct the two extra rounds of counselling.