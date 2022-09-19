JoSAA Counselling 2022: Second Mock Seat Allotment Result Today At Josaa.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com JoSAA 2022 round 2 mock seat allotment result will be available at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the second mock seat allocation list on September 19. Students can check the JoSAA 2022 mock seat allotment result on the official website - josaa.nic.in. "Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on September 19, 2022, 5 PM," the notification mentioned.

Candidates can access the JoSAA counselling portal using the JEE Main 2022/ JEE Advanced 2022 application number and password. The last date for fee payment and document upload is September 23, the round 2 seat allocation result will be released on September 28.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Documents Required For Verification

Class 12 mark sheet

Certificate to prove date of birth

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

Three passport size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

Valid photo identity card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main admit card 2022

JEE Main 2022 score card

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

Meanwhile, the round one seat allocation result will be released on September 23 and round 2 seat allocation result on September 28. JoSAA counselling will be held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).