JoSAA Counselling 2022: Second Mock Seat Allotment List Released At Josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the the second mock seat allocation list on September 20. Students can check the JoSAA 2022 mock seat allotment result on the official website - josaa.nic.in.

The JoSAA 2022 round 2 mock allotment result can be accessed using the JEE Main 2022/ JEE Advanced 2022 application number and password. The last date for fee payment and document upload is September 23, the round 2 seat allocation result will be released on September 28.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Documents Required For Verification

Class 12 mark sheet Certificate to prove date of birth JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA Three passport size photographs (same as uploaded during registration) Valid photo identity card Fee payment slip JEE Main admit card 2022 JEE Main 2022 score card Disability certificate (if any) Caste certificate (if any) Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

