JoSAA Counselling 2022: Seat Matrix, Participating Institutes List Released; Details Here

JoSAA Counselling 2022

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the seat matrix and participating institutes list for JoSAA counselling 2022. The candidates who wish to apply for the JoSAA counselling process can check the seat matrix and institutes lists on the official website- josaa.nic.in. This year, the JoSAA counselling 2022 will be held for 16,598 seats in 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) across the country. Last year, admission through JoSAA counselling was provided for a total of 16,232 seats.

The registration process for JoSAA 2022 counselling will start on September 12. The counselling process will be held for 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). The candidates appearing for JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 can fill their AAT-specific choices from September 17, 2022. This year, seats in IIITs are increased by 980 and in GFTIs seats are increased by 681. A total of 2,024 seats are increased in JoSAA counselling 2022, out of which, 1,490 seats are from gender neutral pool and 534 seats from female supernumerary pool.

The JoSAA 2022 round one counselling registration will be concluded on September 21. The JoSAA counselling round 1 seat allocation result will be declared on September 23. While the JoSAA round 2 seat allocation process will be held from September 28 to October 2, round 3 from October 3 to 7, round 4 from October 8 to 11, round 5- October 12 to 15, round 6- October 16 to 17.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: How to Check Seat Matrix, Participating Institute Lists

Visit the official website- josaa.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, 'Seat Matrix, Participating Institutes List' available on the home page Enter the login details like application number and date of birth Submit details and JoSAA seat matrix, participating institute lists will be displayed on the screen Check the lists and download the PDF Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

For more details on the counselling process, candidates can visit the official website of JoSAA- josaa.nic.in.