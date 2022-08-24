JoSAA Counselling 2022 Schedule Released, Check Dates

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the counselling schedule for admission across the National Institute of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), other institutes in India. As per the schedule, the application process for JoSAA counselling 2022 will commence from September 12, the candidates can apply on the official website- josaa.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 result will be released on September 11.

After successful login, candidates will automatically redirect to the JoSAA 2022 database. Aspirants are required to cross-check all the details before completing the registration. As per the schedule, the application process for JoSAA 2022 round one counselling will be concluded on September 21, the seat allocation result will be released on September 23. ALSO READ | JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Cut-Offs For Computer Science Aspirants

The round 2 seat allocation process will be held from September 28 to October 2, round 3 from October 3 to 7, round 4 from October 8 to 11, round 5- October 12 to 15, round 6- October 16 to 17.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Documents Required For Verification

Class 12 mark sheet Certificate to prove date of birth JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA Three passport size photographs (same as uploaded during registration) Valid photo identity card Fee payment slip JEE Main admit card 2022 JEE Main 2022 score card Disability certificate (if any) Caste certificate (if any) Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in six rounds, candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting freeze, float and slide option.