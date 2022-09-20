JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round Two Mock Seat Allotment Result Today, How To Check

JoSAA first seat allocation list will be released on September 23

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) round two mock seat allocation list will be released today, September 20. The second mock seat allotment result will be available on the official website- josaa.nic.in. ALSO READ | JoSAA Counselling 2022: List Of Reporting Centre For NITs

The candidates can access the second mock seat allocation list using JEE Main 2022/ JEE Advanced 2022 application number and password. The last date for fee payment and document upload is September 23, the round 2 seat allocation result will be released on September 28.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Documents Required For Verification

Class 12 mark sheet Certificate to prove date of birth JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA Three passport size photographs (same as uploaded during registration) Valid photo identity card Fee payment slip JEE Main admit card 2022 JEE Main 2022 score card Disability certificate (if any) Caste certificate (if any) Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the round one seat allocation result on September 23 and round 2 on September 28. JoSAA counselling will be held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

