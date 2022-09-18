JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round One Mock Seat Allotment List Released, Check At Josaa.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check round one mock seat allotment list at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the first mock seat allocation list on September 18. The candidates can check the JoSAA 2022 mock seat allotment result on the official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidates can use their JEE Main 2022/ JEE Advanced 2022 application number and password to access the JoSAA counselling portal.

JoSAA 2022 Round One Mock Allotment List: Steps To Check

If you have registered in JEE (Main) 2022 then use JEE (Main) 2022 Application No.

Candidates who have not registered in JEE (Main) 2022 and applied for JEE (Advanced) 2022 then use JEE (Main) 2021 Application No.

If you have registered for JEE (Advanced) 2022 then use JEE (Advanced) 2022 password. Otherwise use JEE (Main) 2022 password.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Documents Required For Verification

Class 12 mark sheet

Certificate to prove date of birth

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

Three passport size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

Valid photo identity card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main admit card 2022

JEE Main 2022 score card

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

The candidates can apply for the counselling process at josaa.nic.in till September 21, the round one seat allocation result will be released on September 23. The counselling process is being held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).