  • Home
  • Education
  • JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round One Mock Seat Allotment List Released, Check At Josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round One Mock Seat Allotment List Released, Check At Josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The round one seat allocation result will be released on September 23

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 18, 2022 12:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JoSAA Counselling 2022: First Mock Seat Allotment List Today At Josaa.nic.in
JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration Begins Today At Josaa.nic.in; Details Here
JoSAA Counselling 2022: NIT Opening And Closing Rank For BTech Electrical Engineering Of Previous Years
JoSAA Counselling 2022 Schedule Released, Check Dates
JEE Main 2022: Know JoSAA Counselling Process, Documents Required
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Out At Josaa.nic.in
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round One Mock Seat Allotment List Released, Check At Josaa.nic.in
Check round one mock seat allotment list at josaa.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the first mock seat allocation list on September 18. The candidates can check the JoSAA 2022 mock seat allotment result on the official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidates can use their JEE Main 2022/ JEE Advanced 2022 application number and password to access the JoSAA counselling portal.

JoSAA 2022 Round One Mock Allotment List: Steps To Check

  • If you have registered in JEE (Main) 2022 then use JEE (Main) 2022 Application No.
  • Candidates who have not registered in JEE (Main) 2022 and applied for JEE (Advanced) 2022 then use JEE (Main) 2021 Application No.
  • If you have registered for JEE (Advanced) 2022 then use JEE (Advanced) 2022 password. Otherwise use JEE (Main) 2022 password.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Documents Required For Verification

Class 12 mark sheet

Certificate to prove date of birth

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

Three passport size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

Valid photo identity card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main admit card 2022

JEE Main 2022 score card

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

The candidates can apply for the counselling process at josaa.nic.in till September 21, the round one seat allocation result will be released on September 23. The counselling process is being held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Click here for more Education News
JoSAA seat allocaion JoSAA allotment
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 3 Registration Ends Today At Jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 3 Registration Ends Today At Jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JoSAA Counselling 2022: First Mock Seat Allotment List Today At Josaa.nic.in
JoSAA Counselling 2022: First Mock Seat Allotment List Today At Josaa.nic.in
AIAPGET 2022 Exam Date Released, Check Schedule
AIAPGET 2022 Exam Date Released, Check Schedule
CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today At Cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today At Cuet.nta.nic.in
Telangana TS ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
Telangana TS ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................