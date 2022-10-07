JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 4 Seat Allotment Tomorrow; Details Here

JoSAA counselling 2022 round 4 seat allotment at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JoSAA counselling 2022 round 4 seat allotment result tomorrow, October 8. Candidates can check the JoSAA counselling phase 4 allotment result on the official website-- josaa.nic.in. To check the JoSAA counselling phase 4 allotment result, candidates need to log in using the application number and password.

The candidates who will be allotted seats under JoSAA round 4 allotment results will be required to report online between October 8 and October 10, 2022. The candidates will have to pay the college fee, upload documents and respond to the queries (if required) during the online reporting. Iniatialization of seat withdrawal process or exit from seat allocation process will be between October 9-10, 2022.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 4 Schedule

Events Dates JoSAA round 4 seat allotment results October 8, 2022 Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, response by candidate to query (if required) October 8 to October 10, 2022 Last day to respond to query (Round 4) October 11, 2022 Initiation of withdrawal of seat, exit from seat allocation process and respond to query (Round 4) October 8-11, 2022

How To Check JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Allotment Result:

Go to the official website of JoSAA–josaa.nic.in On the home page, find and click on the round 4 seat allocation result link Enter JEE Main/Advanced application number and password to access the allotment result Download the JoSAA round 4 seat allocation result and take a print out for further reference.

The JoSAA round 5 allotment results will be declared on October 12. The JoSAA counselling process for JEE Main/Advanced 2022 aspirants will be held in six rounds after which the CSAB will conduct the two extra rounds of counselling. The CSAB 2022 counselling process will be held for left over seats in NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).