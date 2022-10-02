JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Here's How To Check

JoSAA 2022 round 3 seat allotment on October 3

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result tomorrow, October 3, 2022. The candidates appearing in JoSAA phase 3 counselling 2022 can check the seat allotment result on the official website- josaa.nic.in using application number and password. To access the JoSAA round 3 seat allotment results, candidates need to log in to the website using their application numbers and passwords.

The JEE Advanced 2022/ JEE Main 2022 aspirants will be required to confirm the seats by reporting online. The JoSAA counselling 2022 online reporting include fee payment by candidates, uploading of document and responding to candidates' queries (if required). The last date to respond to the candidate's query in JoSAA round 3 counselling is October 7, 2022. The round 4 seat allotment result will be declared on October 8.

The JoSAA round 3 document verification will be held for only those candidates who have successfully paid the seat acceptance fee. If a candidate fail to complete all the steps during round three online reporting for seat acceptance will be considered as rejection of the offer. Such candidate will lost the eligibility for admission to any institute through JoSAA 2022 and will not be able to participate in the seat allocation process in the subsequent rounds.

How To Check JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the direct link or click josaa.nic.in On the home page, click on the designated 'Seat Allotment Result - Round 3' link Login with the JEE Main application numbers and passwords Click and access the JoSAA phase 3 seat allotment result Download it and take a print for further reference.

JoSAA will allot seats to the engineering aspirants on the basis of their merit, options entered during the counselling registration and availability of seats. The counselling process is being held for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23.