JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allocation Result Out; Direct Link

JoSAA 2022 round 3 seat allocation result declared at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) round 3 seat allotment result has been declared today, October 3. The candidates registered for the JoSAA counselling round 3 can check their seat allocation result on the official website-- josaa.nic.in. The candidates need to log in with their application numbers and passwords in order to download the JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result. Shortlisted candidates will be required to confirm their allocation through online reporting and fee payment at the allotted college.

The candidates who have submitted the seat acceptance fee can appear for the JoSAA round 3 document verification process between October 3 and October 6, 2022. The JoSAA round 3 online reporting processes include fee payment by candidates, uploading of documents and responding to candidates' queries (if required). JoSAA allots seats to the aspirants on the basis of merit, options entered during the online registration for JoSAA counselling and availability of seats.

Direct Link: JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

How To Check JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the direct link or click josaa.nic.in On the home page, click on the designated 'Seat Allotment Result - Round 3' link Login with the JEE Main application numbers and passwords Click and access the JoSAA phase 3 seat allotment result Download it and take a print for further reference.

JoSAA will conduct the counselling process for JEE Advance/ JEE Main aspirants in six rounds. The JoSAA round 4 and round 5 seat allotment results will be declared on October 8 and October 12 respectively.