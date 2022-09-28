JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result declared at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling round 2 allotment result has been declared today, September 28. The candidates who have registered for JoSAA counselling can check the second round allotment result on the official website-- josaa.nic.in. Candidates need to log in to the website using their application numbers and password in order to check the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment results.

The candidates shortlisted in the JoSAA second allotment list need to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying admission fee between September 28 to October 1, 2022. The JoSAA counselling round 3 seat allotment result will release on October 3. JoSAA will allot seats to the shortlisted candidates on the basis of JEE Advanced 2022/ JEE Main 2022 rank list, preference filling and availability of seats in engineering institutes.

Direct Link: JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

How To Check JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the direct link or click josaa.nic.in On the Home Page, click on the designated Seat Allotment Result - Round 2 link Login with the JEE Main application numbers and passwords Click and access the JoSAA second phase of seat allotment result Download the PDF and print a copy for further reference.

JoSAA is conducting the counselling process for JEE aspirants for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). The JoSAA counselling will be held in six rounds.