JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Details Here

JoSAA counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on September 23

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JoSAA counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, September 23. Students can check the JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allocation result on the official website – josaa.nic.in by 10 am. Candidates who have applied for admission to IITs and other institutes can download their phase one allotment letter using the application number and password.

The JoSAA round one counselling registration was closed on September 21. Earlier JoSAA has issued the mock seat allocation result based on the choices filled by the candidates. The candidates who are allotted seats in JoSAA round 1 result will have to report online between September 23 and September 26, 2022. The online reporting will include fee payment, document uploading and response to query (if required) by the candidates.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website –josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the round 1 seat allocation result link

Step 3: Log in using JEE Main/Advanced application number and password

Step 4: Submit details and the round 1 allotment result will display on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for further reference.

The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in six rounds, candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting freeze, float and slide option. The round 2 seat allocation process will be held from September 28 to October 2, round 3 from October 3 to 7, round 4 from October 8 to 11, round 5- October 12 to 15, round 6- October 16 to 17. For more details on the counselling process, candidates can visit the official website of JoSAA- josaa.nic.in.