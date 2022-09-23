JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At Josaa.nic.in, How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download round one seat allotment result at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the JoSAA counselling 2022 first seat allotment list today, September 23. The candidates can download the round one seat allotment result on the official website- josaa.nic.in using application number and password.

The candidates in the JoSAA first allotment list need to report online between September 23 and September 26, 2022. Earlier, JoSAA mock allotment result was released based on the choices filled by the candidates.

JoSAA 2022 Round One Allotment List: How To Check

If you have registered in JEE (Main) 2022 then use JEE (Main) 2022 Application No

Candidates who have not registered in JEE (Main) 2022 and applied for JEE (Advanced) 2022 then use JEE (Main) 2022 Application No

If you have registered for JEE (Advanced) 2022 then use JEE (Advanced) 2022 password. Otherwise use JEE (Main) 2022 password.

JoSAA will announce the round 2 seat allocation result on September 28 and the seat allotment process will be continued till October 2. For round 3, the seat allotment process will be held from October 3 to 7, round 4 from October 8 to 11, round 5- October 12 to 15, round 6- October 16 to 17. The JoSAA counselling will be held in six rounds.