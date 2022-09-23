JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today At Josaa.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JoSAA first seat allotment list at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JoSAA counselling 2022 first seat allotment list today, September 23. The JoSAA 2022 round one seat allocation result is available on the official website- josaa.nic.in, the candidates can download using application number and password.

The candidates in the round one list have to report online between September 23 and September 26, 2022. The online reporting will include fee payment, document uploading and response to query (if required) by the candidates. Earlier, the round one and two mock seat allocation result released based on the choices filled by the candidates.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 First Allotment List: Steps To Check

Visit the JoSAA official website– josaa.nic.in Click on the round 1 seat allocation result link Log in using JEE Main/Advanced application number and password Submit details and the round 1 allotment result will display on the screen Download it and take a print out for further reference.

JoSAA will announce the round 2 seat allocation result on September 28. JoSAA counselling will be held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).