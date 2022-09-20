JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2022 online registration for the centralized seat allocation process for the academic year 2022-23 is being conducted by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela. NIT Rourkela will close the JoSAA counselling 2022 registration window by tomorrow, September 21. The JoSAA counselling is held for admission to various undergraduate programmes at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), School of planning and architecture(SPA) and a few Government funded technical institutes(GFTI).

Professor K Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, and Chairman of the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2022 made the announcement of the closing date of the online registration process.

Professor Mukesh Gupta, Chairperson, Local Organizing Committee, CSAB-2022, conveying his message to candidates said, “Understanding the seat allocation process is vital for candidates, as slip-ups may lead to losing a secured seat in the top NIRF-ranked government technical institutes. If one gets their dream college and relaxes, ignoring the online document verification or fee payment process, it may lead to failure of their candidature. Tomorrow is the last day of online registration, and our team at CSAB-2022 Headquarters (located in NIT Rourkela) is doing our best that the instructions and advisories are conveyed to the aspirants who are not aware of it. Our Multi-lingual help desk (09124121003) is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Marathi, Odia, Hindi, and English to assist the candidates at all steps of registration and seat allocation. In addition, 44 numbers of help centres are available in various states. Once the registration is closed, the date will not be extended for further acceptance of any more registration.”

The registration for CSAB special rounds to fill the vacant seats in the NIT Plus system, if any, will begin after the completion of JoSAA rounds on October 24. The whole counselling process is expected to be completed by November 06, 2022.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Steps To Register Online

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website –josaa.nic.in. Alternatively, visit CSAB's official website – csab.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, log in using JEE Main application number and password.

Step 3: Complete the choice filling section.

Step 4: Review and lock the filled-in choices, as per the schedule.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates Registration process for JoSAA counselling closes September 21, 2022 Declaration of the results of the round 1 September 23, 2022 Six rounds of JoSAA will be conducted September 23 - October 16, 2022 Display of vacancies after JoSAA rounds October 24, 2022 Registration for the filling of vacant seats, if any, through CSAB special rounds starts

October 24, 2022 Two rounds of CSAB special will be conducted

October 29-November 6, 2022 Expected date for commencement of 1st-year classes November 7, 2022

