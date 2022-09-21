  • Home
JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today; Important Checklist Here

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Those who have been declared qualified in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 are eligible for JoSAA counselling registration 2022. The application process will be end today at josaa.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 21, 2022 8:38 am IST

JoSAA round one seat allocation result will be released on September 23
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2022 registration will end today, September 21. The candidates can fill the JoSAA 2022 registration form online through the official website – josaa.nic.in. Those who have been declared qualified in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 are eligible for JoSAA counselling registration 2022. Also Read | JoSAA Counselling 2022: Second Mock Seat Allotment List Released At Josaa.nic.in

Candidates need to fill their personal details, required information at the time of the JoSAA counselling process. The round one seat allocation result will be released on September 23. As per the schedule, the round 2 seat allocation process will be held from September 28 to October 2, round 3 from October 3 to 7, round 4 from October 8 to 11, round 5- October 12 to 15, round 6- October 16 to 17.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Steps To Register Online

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website –josaa.nic.in. Alternatively, visit CSAB's official website – csab.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, log in using JEE Main application number and password.

Step 3: Complete the choice filling section.

Step 4: Review and lock the filled-in choices, as per the schedule.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Documents Required For Verification

Class 12 mark sheet

Certificate to prove date of birth

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

Three passport size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

Valid photo identity card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main admit card 2022

JEE Main 2022 score card

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

JoSAA counselling will be held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

