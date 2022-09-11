JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Important Checklist Here

JoSAA Counselling 2022 registration begins tomorrow, September 12.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2022 registration will begin tomorrow, September 12, 2022. The candidates can fill in the online JoSAA 2022 registration form through the official website – josaa.nic.in. The last date to complete the JoSAA 2022 registration process is September 21. For JoSAA counselling registration 2022, those who have been declared qualified in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 are eligible.

Candidates need to fill in their personal details, communication information, education qualification and others at the time of the JoSAA counselling process. In order to facilitate admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, the JoSAA counselling is conducted.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Registration Process

Candidates at first need to complete the JoSAA registration process and create one login password.

After that candidates need to go ahead with the choice filling where he or she needs to select as many colleges and courses for a higher chance of admission.

Candidates then need to check all the filled details carefully and submit the JoSAA counselling choices for future reference

The authorities will publish the seat allocation results on the official website based on JoSAA choice filling.

JoSAA will conduct the counselling process for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).