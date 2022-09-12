JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration Begins Today At Josaa.nic.in; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com JoSAA counselling round one seat allocation result will be released on September 23

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2022 registration will begin today, September 12. The candidates who have cleared the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 are eligible to apply for JoSAA Counselling on the official website- josaa.nic.in. The last date to apply for JoSAA 2022 counselling is September 21. ALSO READ | JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Cut-Offs For BTech Mechanical Engineering Programme

The candidates need to login to the JoSAA 2022 database after successfully cross checking all the details. As per the schedule, the round one seat allocation result will be released on September 23. The round 2 seat allocation process will be held from September 28 to October 2, round 3 from October 3 to 7, round 4 from October 8 to 11, round 5- October 12 to 15, round 6- October 16 to 17. READ MORE | JoSAA Counselling 2022: List Of Reporting Centre For NITs

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Important Checklist

JoSAA Registration: Applicants can login at the JoSAA website - josaa.nic.in - with JEE Main 2022 and JEE Advanced 2022 credentials and register with the details required

Choice Filling And Locking: After JoSAA registration is complete, students have to select and confirm the colleges, or institutions and courses from the list of available options

Seat Allotment: Candidates will have to check the mock allotment according to the choices submitted. Applicants will also be allowed to make changes within a limited period of time

Reporting At Centres: Shortlisted candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the institutes

Submission Of Documents: Candidates will be required to submit documents and confirm the seat by paying the required fee

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Documents Required For Verification

Class 12 mark sheet

Certificate to prove date of birth

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

Three passport size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

Valid photo identity card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main admit card 2022

JEE Main 2022 score card

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

JoSAA counselling will be held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).