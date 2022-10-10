JoSAA Counselling 2022: Online Reporting For Round 4 Ends Today At Josaa.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com The round 5 seat allotment result will be announced on October 12

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result has been announced on October 8, the candidates who have their name in the round 4 allotment list can apply for online reporting till October 10. The candidates can pay fees, upload documents on the official website- josaa.nic.in.

As per JoSAA schedule, the last date to respond to query is October 11, the withdrawal of seat/ exit from seat allocation process will also be closed today. Meanwhile, the JoSAA round 5 seat allotment result will be announced on October 12. The candidates can check the seat allotment result on the official website- josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- josaa.nic.in Click on round 5 seat allotment result link Use JEE Main/ Advanced application number and password Round 5 seat allotment result 2022 will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Following the round 5, there will be another round of counselling process. Meanwhile, the CSAB 2022 counselling process will be held for vacant seats in IIITs, IIEST Shibpur, NITs, other government funded technical institutes.