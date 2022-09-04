JoSAA Counselling 2022: NIT Opening And Closing Rank For BTech Electrical Engineering Of Previous Years
JoSAA Counselling 2022: The registration process will commence on September 12. Check opening and closing ranks of various NITs from previous years
JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will start the registration process for the JoSAA 2022 counselling on September 12. The JoSAA 2022 counselling process will be held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Also Read | JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Cut-Offs For BTech Mechanical Engineering Programme
For the candidates who wish to take admission in Electrical Engineering stream in National Institutes of Technologies, here are the opening and closing ranks of various NITs from previous years.
JoSAA Counselling: Last 5 Years' NIT Cut-Off For Electrical Engineering
2021
NIT Durgapur
Opening Rank- 12,937
Closing Rank- 16,380
NIT Hamirpur
Opening Rank- 15,155
Closing Rank- 19,947
NIT Patna
Opening Rank- 10,295
Closing Rank- 22,989
NIT Jamshedpur
Opening Rank- 13,708
Closing Rank- 18027
NIT Manipur
Opening Rank- 31,981
Closing Rank- 36,140
NIT Rourkela
Opening Rank- 1,108
Closing Rank- 8,819
NIT Silchar
Opening Rank- 16,162
Closing Rank- 22,669
NIT Srinagar
Opening Rank- 27275
Closing Rank- 35311.
NIT Agartala
Opening Rank- 16146
Closing Rank- 29614.
2020
NIT Jalandhar
Opening Rank- 22,935
Closing Rank- 31,928
NIT Jaipur
Opening Rank- 1,280
Closing Rank- 12,237
NIT Bhopal
Opening Rank- 13,593
Closing Rank- 19,229
NIT Allahabad
Opening Rank- 5,952
Closing Rank- 11,267
NIT Agartala
Opening Rank- 24,089
Closing Rank- 32,263
NIT Durgapur
Opening Rank- 22,065
Closing Rank- 29,719
NIT Hamirpur
Opening Rank- 24,466
Closing Rank- 55,316
NIT Patna
Opening Rank- 26,276
Closing Rank- 30,306
NIT Raipur
Opening Rank- 27,543
Closing Rank- 43,536
NIT Jamshedpur
Opening Rank- 19,502
Closing Rank- 26,606.
This year, there is an increase in seats in Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The intake capacity in IIITs are increased by 980 and in GFTIs by 681. For details on JoSAA counselling, please visit the website- josaa.nic.in.