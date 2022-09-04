JoSAA Counselling 2022: NIT Opening And Closing Rank For BTech Electrical Engineering Of Previous Years

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check opening and closing rank of various NITs

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will start the registration process for the JoSAA 2022 counselling on September 12. The JoSAA 2022 counselling process will be held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

For the candidates who wish to take admission in Electrical Engineering stream in National Institutes of Technologies, here are the opening and closing ranks of various NITs from previous years.

JoSAA Counselling: Last 5 Years' NIT Cut-Off For Electrical Engineering

2021

NIT Durgapur

Opening Rank- 12,937

Closing Rank- 16,380

NIT Hamirpur

Opening Rank- 15,155

Closing Rank- 19,947

NIT Patna

Opening Rank- 10,295

Closing Rank- 22,989

NIT Jamshedpur

Opening Rank- 13,708

Closing Rank- 18027

NIT Manipur

Opening Rank- 31,981

Closing Rank- 36,140

NIT Rourkela

Opening Rank- 1,108

Closing Rank- 8,819

NIT Silchar

Opening Rank- 16,162

Closing Rank- 22,669

NIT Srinagar

Opening Rank- 27275

Closing Rank- 35311.

NIT Agartala

Opening Rank- 16146

Closing Rank- 29614.

2020

NIT Jalandhar

Opening Rank- 22,935

Closing Rank- 31,928

NIT Jaipur

Opening Rank- 1,280

Closing Rank- 12,237

NIT Bhopal

Opening Rank- 13,593

Closing Rank- 19,229

NIT Allahabad

Opening Rank- 5,952

Closing Rank- 11,267

NIT Agartala

Opening Rank- 24,089

Closing Rank- 32,263

NIT Durgapur

Opening Rank- 22,065

Closing Rank- 29,719

NIT Hamirpur

Opening Rank- 24,466

Closing Rank- 55,316

NIT Patna

Opening Rank- 26,276

Closing Rank- 30,306

NIT Raipur

Opening Rank- 27,543

Closing Rank- 43,536

NIT Jamshedpur

Opening Rank- 19,502

Closing Rank- 26,606.

This year, there is an increase in seats in Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The intake capacity in IIITs are increased by 980 and in GFTIs by 681. For details on JoSAA counselling, please visit the website- josaa.nic.in.