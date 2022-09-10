  • Home
  • Education
  • JoSAA Counselling 2022: List Of Reporting Centre For NITs

JoSAA Counselling 2022: List Of Reporting Centre For NITs

Candidates can check here the reporting centres of NITs for the JoSAA counselling 2022.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 10, 2022 4:56 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Last Year's IIT Cut-Offs For BTech Computer Science And Engineering
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Opening, Closing Rank For BTech Computer Science And Engineering
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Seat Matrix, Participating Institutes List Released; Details Here
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Cut-Offs For BTech Mechanical Engineering Programme
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced
JoSAA 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today
JoSAA Counselling 2022: List Of Reporting Centre For NITs
JoSAA counselling 2022 process will begin on September 12.
Image credit: Shutterstock

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2022 process will begin on September 12. The JoSAA counselling process for admission to the BTech engineering programmes at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will be held separately. JoSAA will conduct the counselling process for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Don't Miss: JoSAA Seat Matrix - IITs, NITs, IIITs & GFTIs. Check Now
Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

The major areas to study in BTech at the NITs include Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. Candidates interested in BTech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programmes at NITs can check the reporting centres here for the JoSAA counselling 2022.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Reporting Centre For NITs

Institute Name

Address

Contact Details

National Institute of Technology Agartala

PO: National Institute of Technology, Agartala, Barjala, Jirania, Tripura 799046

Phone: 91-381-2348510

Website: www.nita.ac.in

National Institute of Technology Calicut

NITC Campus PO, Calicut, Kerala 673601

Phone: 0495-2286110

Website: www.nitc.ac.in

National Institute of Technology Delhi

A-7, Institutional Area, Near Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Narela, New Delhi 110040

Phone: 91-11-27787490

Website: www.nitdelhi.ac.in

National Institute of Technology Durgapur

Mahatma Gandhi Avenue, Durgapur, West Bengal 713209

Phone: 91-343-2752040

Website: www.nitdgp.ac.in

National Institute of Technology Goa

Farmagudi, Ponda, Goa 403 401

Phone: 91-832-2404201

Website: www.nitgoa.ac.in

National Institute of Technology Hamirpur

Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh 177005

Phone: 91-1972-254742

Website: www.nith.ac.in

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

P.O: Srinivasnagar, Mangalore - 575 025, Karnataka

Phone: 91-824-2473003

Website: www.nitk.ac.in

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya

Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah, Shillong- 793003, Meghalaya

Phone: 91-364-2501294

Website: www.nitmeghalaya.in

National Institute of Technology Nagaland

Chumukedima, Dimapur, Nagaland - 797 103

Phone: 91-3862-2401806

Website: www.nitnagaland.ac.in

National Institute of Technology Patna

Ashok Rajpath, Patna (NIT Patna) 800005

Phone: 91-612-2370419

Website: www.nitp.ac.in

National Institute of Technology Puducherry

Arignar Anna Govt. Arts and Science College Campus, Nehru Nagar, Karaikal, Puducherry- 609605

Phone: 91-4368-230110

Website: www.nitpy.ac.in

National Institute of Technology Raipur

G.E. Road, Raipur, Chhatisgarh - 492010

Phone: 91-771-2253155

Website: www.nitrr.ac.in

National Institute of Technology Sikkim

Barfung Block, Ravangla Sub-Division South, Sikkim - 737 139

Phone: 91-3595-260042

Website: www.nitsikkim.ac.in

National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh

Yupia, District: Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh -791112

Phone: 91-360-2284801

Website: www.nitap.in

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur

NIT Campus, PO RIT Jamshedpur -831014, Jharkhand

Phone: 91-657-2407614

Website: www.nitjsr.ac.in

National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra

National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra - 136119, Haryana

Phone: 91-1744-233208

Website: www.nitkkr.ac.in

National Institute of Technology, Manipur

Langol, Imphal-795004, Manipur

Phone: 91-385-2058566

Website: www.nitmanipur.ac.in

National Institute of Technology, Mizoram

Chaltlang, Aizawl-796012, Mizoram

Phone: 91-389-2391236

Website: www.nitmz.ac.in

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

National Institute of Technology Rourkela - 769008

Phone: 91-661-2462031, 2462037

Website: www.nitrkl.ac.in

National Institute of Technology, Silchar

REC Sub Post Office NIT, Pin-788010, Silchar

Phone: 91-3842-224879

Website: www.nits.ac.in

National Institute of Technology, Srinagar

Hazratbal Rd, Hazaratbal, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir -190006

Phone: 91-194-2422032

Website: www.nitsri.ac.in

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Tanjore Main Road, National Highway 67, Tiruchirappalli - 620015, Tamil Nadu

Phone: 91-431-2503931

Website: www.nitt.edu

National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand

Temporary Campus, Government. ITI, Srinagar(Garwhal) - 246174

Phone: 91-1346-257400

Website: www.nituk.ac.in

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

National Institute of Technology Warangal Telangana- 506004

Phone: 91-870-2462029

Website: www.nitw.ac.in


Click here for more Education News
JoSAA
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live: IIT Bombay To Announce Result Tomorrow At Jeeadv.ac.in; Cut-Off, Topper List
Live | JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live: IIT Bombay To Announce Result Tomorrow At Jeeadv.ac.in; Cut-Off, Topper List
IIT Guwahati, Coursera Launch Three New PG Certificate Programmes
IIT Guwahati, Coursera Launch Three New PG Certificate Programmes
Punjab Government Nod To Implement Pay Panel Recommendations For University, College Teachers
Punjab Government Nod To Implement Pay Panel Recommendations For University, College Teachers
NBE FMGE 2022 December Session Registration Begins; Details Here
NBE FMGE 2022 December Session Registration Begins; Details Here
Tamil Nadu TNEA 2022 Counselling Process Begins Today; Check Important Details
Tamil Nadu TNEA 2022 Counselling Process Begins Today; Check Important Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................