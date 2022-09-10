JoSAA Counselling 2022: List Of Reporting Centre For NITs
Candidates can check here the reporting centres of NITs for the JoSAA counselling 2022.
JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2022 process will begin on September 12. The JoSAA counselling process for admission to the BTech engineering programmes at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will be held separately. JoSAA will conduct the counselling process for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).
Don't Miss: JoSAA Seat Matrix - IITs, NITs, IIITs & GFTIs. Check Now
Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now
The major areas to study in BTech at the NITs include Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. Candidates interested in BTech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programmes at NITs can check the reporting centres here for the JoSAA counselling 2022.
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Reporting Centre For NITs
Institute Name
Address
Contact Details
National Institute of Technology Agartala
PO: National Institute of Technology, Agartala, Barjala, Jirania, Tripura 799046
Phone: 91-381-2348510
Website: www.nita.ac.in
National Institute of Technology Calicut
NITC Campus PO, Calicut, Kerala 673601
Phone: 0495-2286110
Website: www.nitc.ac.in
National Institute of Technology Delhi
A-7, Institutional Area, Near Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Narela, New Delhi 110040
Phone: 91-11-27787490
Website: www.nitdelhi.ac.in
National Institute of Technology Durgapur
Mahatma Gandhi Avenue, Durgapur, West Bengal 713209
Phone: 91-343-2752040
Website: www.nitdgp.ac.in
National Institute of Technology Goa
Farmagudi, Ponda, Goa 403 401
Phone: 91-832-2404201
Website: www.nitgoa.ac.in
National Institute of Technology Hamirpur
Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh 177005
Phone: 91-1972-254742
Website: www.nith.ac.in
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
P.O: Srinivasnagar, Mangalore - 575 025, Karnataka
Phone: 91-824-2473003
Website: www.nitk.ac.in
National Institute of Technology Meghalaya
Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah, Shillong- 793003, Meghalaya
Phone: 91-364-2501294
Website: www.nitmeghalaya.in
National Institute of Technology Nagaland
Chumukedima, Dimapur, Nagaland - 797 103
Phone: 91-3862-2401806
Website: www.nitnagaland.ac.in
National Institute of Technology Patna
Ashok Rajpath, Patna (NIT Patna) 800005
Phone: 91-612-2370419
Website: www.nitp.ac.in
National Institute of Technology Puducherry
Arignar Anna Govt. Arts and Science College Campus, Nehru Nagar, Karaikal, Puducherry- 609605
Phone: 91-4368-230110
Website: www.nitpy.ac.in
National Institute of Technology Raipur
G.E. Road, Raipur, Chhatisgarh - 492010
Phone: 91-771-2253155
Website: www.nitrr.ac.in
National Institute of Technology Sikkim
Barfung Block, Ravangla Sub-Division South, Sikkim - 737 139
Phone: 91-3595-260042
Website: www.nitsikkim.ac.in
National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh
Yupia, District: Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh -791112
Phone: 91-360-2284801
Website: www.nitap.in
National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
NIT Campus, PO RIT Jamshedpur -831014, Jharkhand
Phone: 91-657-2407614
Website: www.nitjsr.ac.in
National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra
National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra - 136119, Haryana
Phone: 91-1744-233208
Website: www.nitkkr.ac.in
National Institute of Technology, Manipur
Langol, Imphal-795004, Manipur
Phone: 91-385-2058566
Website: www.nitmanipur.ac.in
National Institute of Technology, Mizoram
Chaltlang, Aizawl-796012, Mizoram
Phone: 91-389-2391236
Website: www.nitmz.ac.in
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
National Institute of Technology Rourkela - 769008
Phone: 91-661-2462031, 2462037
Website: www.nitrkl.ac.in
National Institute of Technology, Silchar
REC Sub Post Office NIT, Pin-788010, Silchar
Phone: 91-3842-224879
Website: www.nits.ac.in
National Institute of Technology, Srinagar
Hazratbal Rd, Hazaratbal, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir -190006
Phone: 91-194-2422032
Website: www.nitsri.ac.in
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
Tanjore Main Road, National Highway 67, Tiruchirappalli - 620015, Tamil Nadu
Phone: 91-431-2503931
Website: www.nitt.edu
National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand
Temporary Campus, Government. ITI, Srinagar(Garwhal) - 246174
Phone: 91-1346-257400
Website: www.nituk.ac.in
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
National Institute of Technology Warangal Telangana- 506004
Phone: 91-870-2462029
Website: www.nitw.ac.in