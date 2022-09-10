JoSAA Counselling 2022: List Of Reporting Centre For NITs

Image credit: Shutterstock JoSAA counselling 2022 process will begin on September 12.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2022 process will begin on September 12. The JoSAA counselling process for admission to the BTech engineering programmes at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will be held separately. JoSAA will conduct the counselling process for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

The major areas to study in BTech at the NITs include Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. Candidates interested in BTech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programmes at NITs can check the reporting centres here for the JoSAA counselling 2022.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Reporting Centre For NITs

Institute Name Address Contact Details National Institute of Technology Agartala PO: National Institute of Technology, Agartala, Barjala, Jirania, Tripura 799046 Phone: 91-381-2348510 Website: www.nita.ac.in National Institute of Technology Calicut NITC Campus PO, Calicut, Kerala 673601 Phone: 0495-2286110 Website: www.nitc.ac.in National Institute of Technology Delhi A-7, Institutional Area, Near Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Narela, New Delhi 110040 Phone: 91-11-27787490 Website: www.nitdelhi.ac.in National Institute of Technology Durgapur Mahatma Gandhi Avenue, Durgapur, West Bengal 713209 Phone: 91-343-2752040 Website: www.nitdgp.ac.in National Institute of Technology Goa Farmagudi, Ponda, Goa 403 401 Phone: 91-832-2404201 Website: www.nitgoa.ac.in National Institute of Technology Hamirpur Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh 177005 Phone: 91-1972-254742 Website: www.nith.ac.in National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal P.O: Srinivasnagar, Mangalore - 575 025, Karnataka Phone: 91-824-2473003 Website: www.nitk.ac.in National Institute of Technology Meghalaya Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah, Shillong- 793003, Meghalaya Phone: 91-364-2501294 Website: www.nitmeghalaya.in National Institute of Technology Nagaland Chumukedima, Dimapur, Nagaland - 797 103 Phone: 91-3862-2401806 Website: www.nitnagaland.ac.in National Institute of Technology Patna Ashok Rajpath, Patna (NIT Patna) 800005 Phone: 91-612-2370419 Website: www.nitp.ac.in National Institute of Technology Puducherry Arignar Anna Govt. Arts and Science College Campus, Nehru Nagar, Karaikal, Puducherry- 609605 Phone: 91-4368-230110 Website: www.nitpy.ac.in National Institute of Technology Raipur G.E. Road, Raipur, Chhatisgarh - 492010 Phone: 91-771-2253155 Website: www.nitrr.ac.in National Institute of Technology Sikkim Barfung Block, Ravangla Sub-Division South, Sikkim - 737 139 Phone: 91-3595-260042 Website: www.nitsikkim.ac.in National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh Yupia, District: Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh -791112 Phone: 91-360-2284801 Website: www.nitap.in National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur NIT Campus, PO RIT Jamshedpur -831014, Jharkhand Phone: 91-657-2407614 Website: www.nitjsr.ac.in National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra - 136119, Haryana Phone: 91-1744-233208 Website: www.nitkkr.ac.in National Institute of Technology, Manipur Langol, Imphal-795004, Manipur Phone: 91-385-2058566 Website: www.nitmanipur.ac.in National Institute of Technology, Mizoram Chaltlang, Aizawl-796012, Mizoram Phone: 91-389-2391236 Website: www.nitmz.ac.in National Institute of Technology, Rourkela National Institute of Technology Rourkela - 769008 Phone: 91-661-2462031, 2462037 Website: www.nitrkl.ac.in National Institute of Technology, Silchar REC Sub Post Office NIT, Pin-788010, Silchar Phone: 91-3842-224879 Website: www.nits.ac.in National Institute of Technology, Srinagar Hazratbal Rd, Hazaratbal, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir -190006 Phone: 91-194-2422032 Website: www.nitsri.ac.in National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli Tanjore Main Road, National Highway 67, Tiruchirappalli - 620015, Tamil Nadu Phone: 91-431-2503931 Website: www.nitt.edu National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand Temporary Campus, Government. ITI, Srinagar(Garwhal) - 246174 Phone: 91-1346-257400 Website: www.nituk.ac.in National Institute of Technology, Warangal National Institute of Technology Warangal Telangana- 506004 Phone: 91-870-2462029 Website: www.nitw.ac.in



