JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Cut-Offs For BTech Mechanical Engineering Programme

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Cut-Off Scores Of Top 10 NITs

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the registration process for JEE Counselling 2022 on September 12. Candidates can register for JEE counselling and fill choices for desired BTech Engineering programmes from the official website -- josaa.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for admission in Mechanical Engineering programme can fill the choices on the basis of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) cut-off scores. JoSAA counselling admission for NIT will be done through cut-off scores for both opening and closing ranks.

Last year, the JoSAA counselling process was held in six rounds for admission to BTech Engineering programmes. In JoSAA counselling 2021, the opening rank of NIT Tiruchirappalli for BTech Mechanical Engineering course for open category was 3741 and the closing rank was 13,216. While the NIT Tiruchirappalli opening and closing ranks for female candidates were 19,030 and 25,689, respectively. Candidates can check the ranks at which the top ten NITs closed admission to the Mechanical Engineering stream. The ranks given are for open, gender-neutral and female candidates only.

NITs Cut-Off Scores For BTech Mechanical Engineering

Rank Name of Institutes Gender-Neutral Female Opening Rank Closing Rank Opening Rank Closing Rank 1 NIT Tiruchirappalli 3,741 13,216 19,030 25,689 2 NIT Karnataka, Surathkal 6,359 11,930 14,095 18,637 3 NIT Rourkela 13,826 19,732 28,874 34,291 4 NIT Warangal 9,452 14,304 16,656

23,846

5 NIT Calicut 13,286 24,763 21,770 27364 6 Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur

12,289 17,309

22,819

27,419

7 NIT Durgapur 16,784 23,857

26,453

30,315

8 NIT Silchar 26,293 59,282

47,300 61,212

9 Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur

12,673 16,464

24,768 26,712

10 Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad

10,391 15,067

21,644 26,259