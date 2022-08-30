JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Cut-Offs For BTech Mechanical Engineering Programme
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the registration process for JEE Counselling 2022 on September 12.
Last year, the JoSAA counselling process was held in six rounds for admission to BTech Engineering programmes. In JoSAA counselling 2021, the opening rank of NIT Tiruchirappalli for BTech Mechanical Engineering course for open category was 3741 and the closing rank was 13,216. While the NIT Tiruchirappalli opening and closing ranks for female candidates were 19,030 and 25,689, respectively. Candidates can check the ranks at which the top ten NITs closed admission to the Mechanical Engineering stream. The ranks given are for open, gender-neutral and female candidates only.
NITs Cut-Off Scores For BTech Mechanical Engineering
|Rank
Name of Institutes
Gender-Neutral
Female
Opening Rank
Closing Rank
Opening Rank
Closing Rank
|1
NIT Tiruchirappalli
3,741
13,216
19,030
25,689
|2
NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
6,359
11,930
14,095
18,637
|3
NIT Rourkela
13,826
19,732
28,874
34,291
|4
|NIT Warangal
|9,452
|14,304
|16,656
|23,846
|5
NIT Calicut
13,286
24,763
21,770
27364
|6
|Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur
|12,289
|17,309
|22,819
|27,419
|7
|NIT Durgapur
|16,784
|23,857
|26,453
|30,315
|8
|NIT Silchar
|26,293
|59,282
|47,300
|61,212
|9
|Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur
|12,673
|16,464
|24,768
|26,712
|10
|Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad
|10,391
|15,067
|21,644
|26,259