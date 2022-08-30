  • Home
  • Education
  • JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Cut-Offs For BTech Mechanical Engineering Programme

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Cut-Offs For BTech Mechanical Engineering Programme

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the registration process for JEE Counselling 2022 on September 12.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 30, 2022 3:25 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced
JoSAA 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today
Live
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Official Answer Key Today At Neet.nta.nic.in; NTA Response Sheet, Result Updates
Telangana TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result: Details On Re-Verification Date; Application Process
JAC Chandigarh Begins BTech Counselling Registration For Admission To 2022-23 Engineering Programmes
AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Out; Get Direct Link Here
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Cut-Offs For BTech Mechanical Engineering Programme
JoSAA Counselling 2022 Cut-Off Scores Of Top 10 NITs

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the registration process for JEE Counselling 2022 on September 12. Candidates can register for JEE counselling and fill choices for desired BTech Engineering programmes from the official website -- josaa.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for admission in Mechanical Engineering programme can fill the choices on the basis of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) cut-off scores. JoSAA counselling admission for NIT will be done through cut-off scores for both opening and closing ranks.

Don't Miss: JoSAA Seat Matrix - IITs, NITs, IIITs & GFTIs. Check Now
Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

Last year, the JoSAA counselling process was held in six rounds for admission to BTech Engineering programmes. In JoSAA counselling 2021, the opening rank of NIT Tiruchirappalli for BTech Mechanical Engineering course for open category was 3741 and the closing rank was 13,216. While the NIT Tiruchirappalli opening and closing ranks for female candidates were 19,030 and 25,689, respectively. Candidates can check the ranks at which the top ten NITs closed admission to the Mechanical Engineering stream. The ranks given are for open, gender-neutral and female candidates only.

NITs Cut-Off Scores For BTech Mechanical Engineering

Rank

Name of Institutes

Gender-Neutral

Female

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

1

NIT Tiruchirappalli

3,741

13,216

19,030

25,689

2

NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

6,359

11,930

14,095

18,637

3

NIT Rourkela

13,826

19,732

28,874

34,291

4NIT Warangal9,45214,30416,656
23,846
5

NIT Calicut

13,286

24,763

21,770

27364

6Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur
12,28917,309
22,819
27,419
7NIT Durgapur16,78423,857
26,453
30,315
8NIT Silchar26,29359,282
47,30061,212
9Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur
12,67316,464
24,76826,712
10Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad
10,39115,067
21,64426,259
Click here for more Education News
JoSAA
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Official Answer Key Today At Neet.nta.nic.in; NTA Response Sheet, Result Updates
Live | NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Official Answer Key Today At Neet.nta.nic.in; NTA Response Sheet, Result Updates
Telangana TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result: Details On Re-Verification Date; Application Process
Telangana TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result: Details On Re-Verification Date; Application Process
IITs Abroad May Be Called 'Indian International Institute Of Technology'
IITs Abroad May Be Called 'Indian International Institute Of Technology'
IIT Gandhinagar To Start A Month-Long Programme To Train 100 Economically Weak Students
IIT Gandhinagar To Start A Month-Long Programme To Train 100 Economically Weak Students
JAC Chandigarh Begins BTech Counselling Registration For Admission To 2022-23 Engineering Programmes
JAC Chandigarh Begins BTech Counselling Registration For Admission To 2022-23 Engineering Programmes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................