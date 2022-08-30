JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Cut-Offs For BTech Mechanical Engineering Programme

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Cut-Off Scores Of Top 10 NITs

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the registration process for JEE Counselling 2022 on September 12. Candidates can register for JEE counselling and fill choices for desired BTech Engineering programmes from the official website -- josaa.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for admission in Mechanical Engineering programme can fill the choices on the basis of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) cut-off scores. JoSAA counselling admission for NIT will be done through cut-off scores for both opening and closing ranks.

Last year, the JoSAA counselling process was held in six rounds for admission to BTech Engineering programmes. In JoSAA counselling 2021, the opening rank of NIT Tiruchirappalli for BTech Mechanical Engineering course for open category was 3741 and the closing rank was 13,216. While the NIT Tiruchirappalli opening and closing ranks for female candidates were 19,030 and 25,689, respectively. Candidates can check the ranks at which the top ten NITs closed admission to the Mechanical Engineering stream. The ranks given are for open, gender-neutral and female candidates only.

NITs Cut-Off Scores For BTech Mechanical Engineering