JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Opening, Closing Rank For BTech Computer Science And Engineering

Top Five NITs Opening, Closing Rank For BTech Computer Science And Engineering

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2022 registration process will start from September 12 onwards. The JoSAA 2022 counselling for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) will be held in six rounds. While the counselling process for admission to BTech Engineering programmes in National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will be held separately. Candidates who wish to take admission in BTech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programme in NITs can check last year's opening ranks for male and female candidates in detail here.

In JoSAA counselling 2021, the opening rank of NIT Tiruchirappalli for BTech CSE programme for open category was 2,243 and the closing rank was 5,432. While the NIT Tiruchirappalli opening and closing ranks for female candidates were 4,133 and 7,464, respectively. JoSAA will conduct the counselling process for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Top 5 NITs Cut-Off Scores For BTech CSE Programme

Rank Name of Institutes Male Female Home State Other State Home State Other State 1 NIT Tiruchirappalli 4,728 781 10,332 2,757 2 NIT Karnataka, Surathkal 3,115 1,324 5,481 3,214 3 NIT Rourkela 1,874 861 2,023 1,619 4 NIT Warangal 49,673

43,940

49,673

43,940

5 NIT Calicut 9,703 3,682 12,146 6,481

Candidates who wish to apply for JoSAA Counselling 2022 can register online, pay processing fee and fill the choices from the official website -- josaa.nic.in. JoSAA counselling admission for NIT will be done through cut-off scores for both opening and closing ranks.