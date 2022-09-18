JoSAA Counselling 2022: First Mock Seat Allotment List Today At Josaa.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com JoSAA 2022 first mock seat allotment list today

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the first mock seat allocation list today, November 18. Students can check the JoSAA 2022 mock seat allotment result on the official website - josaa.nic.in. "Display of mock seat allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on September 17, 10 PM," the notification mentioned. ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2022 Result: IIT Kanpur To Offer 10 Special Scholarships To Top 100 Rank Holders

Candidates will be required to use their JEE Main 2022/ JEE Advanced 2022 application number and password to access the JoSAA counselling portal. The last date for registration and choice filling is September 21, the round one seat allocation result will be released on September 23.

Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of counselling need to accept seats by uploading all asked documents including the educational certificates, caste certificates (if mentioned) among others. They need to pay the acceptance fees and take a print out for further references.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Documents Required For Verification

Class 12 mark sheet

Certificate to prove date of birth

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

Three passport size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

Valid photo identity card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main admit card 2022

JEE Main 2022 score card

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

JoSAA 2022 round 2 seat allocation process will be held from September 28 to October 2, round 3 from October 3 to 7, round 4 from October 8 to 11, round 5- October 12 to 15, round 6- October 16 to 17. JoSAA counselling will be held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).