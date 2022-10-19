JoSAA Counselling 2022: Details On Same Rank Rule, NIT+ System

JoSAA counselling 2022 same rank rule

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has concluded the six rounds of counselling while the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2022 counselling process for NIT+ system is underway. The JEE Main candidates who have not been allotted any seat under JoSAA counselling can appear for CSAB counselling 2022. The JoSAA has conducted the counselling process for JEE Advanced/ Main aspirants considering the 'same rank rule' factor which is applicable in cases where multiple students secure the same rank and seats are limited. While CSAB conducts special round counselling for seats that remain vacant in NIT+ system (excluding seats of IITs).

JoSAA same rank rule applies when there is fewer seats available under a particular category in an academic programme than the number of candidates with the same category-wise rank seeking admission to the same programme. In such a case, JoSAA offer seats to all those candidates by creating the requisite number of supernumerary seats. Candidates must submit the seat acceptance fee and complete all the steps of the online reporting process in the same round of seat allocation for continuing with the JoSAA process to avail a seat in the IITs or NIT+ system.

CSAB will conduct a separate supernumerary round counselling for candidates seeking admission to additional seats for the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli in selected NITs. Students who qualified in JEE Advanced/Main examinations appeared in JoSAA counselling to get admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).